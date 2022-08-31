Don’t buy an iPhone until after this date – here's why

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The iPhone is the most popular phone series in the world – and I can understand its appeal as the best phone for most people... but you shouldn't buy one. Well, you shouldn't buy an iPhone right now anyway.

Why? Because 7th September is the date when Apple's next major event will kick off (at 18:00 UK time, if you're tuning in). At that show it's believed that Apple will announce the iPhone 14 series, comprising the standard handset, alongside its expected Pro and Pro Max variants. There's likely to be some other kit, too, such as new AirPods Pro.

It may seem as though I'm stating the obvious, but if you were to buy an iPhone 13 right now then, well, I'm confident you won't get the best iPhone deal available. As the best new iPhone will likely be official on the 7th September, that'll be your chance to begin browsing discounts on what'll then become the previous top-tier handset in the aim for a better asking price.

Rumours largely suggest that the iPhone 14 isn't going to be that different to the iPhone 13. There's likely to be an upgrade to the main camera as the headline feature, so if you can forego additional resolution in the quest for the best iPhone bargain then I'd suggest waiting until the end of September to nab a decent bargain.

Why it's worth waiting to buy a new iPhone

From what we're hearing about the iPhone 14 series, Apple isn't going to make giant changes. But that's not to say there won't be any differences: there's talk of RAM being ramped up for the latest models across the board, so if you want the most powerful iPhone then it's worth waiting to hear what's said to help aid your buying decision.

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 won't have a significantly different design: so despite the internal specification being tweaked, presumably with Apple's latest processor also added into the mix, it's largely thought that the look will echo the iPhone 13's current aesthetic. I'm hoping for a new colour option to add some excitement though.

It's not long now until the next Apple event on 7th September, so I'd strongly suggest seeing all the official announcements from that showcase before looking to buy a new handset. And if the newest iPhone doesn't appeal then I'd think an iPhone 13 buy will be very savvy – as much bigger changes are likely for 2023's rumoured iPhone 15, which is already lingering in the more distant future.