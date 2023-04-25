DJI Mavic 3 Pro is the world's first drone with three cameras made by Hasselblad

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Not long after announcing what looks like the most expensive non-commercial camera aircraft ever to exist (see also DJI Inspire 3 launch), the best drone brand is back yet again with another exciting announcement. Say hello to the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, a flagship drone featuring Mavic's renowned Hasselblad camera, two tele cameras, a 43-minute maximum flight time, DJI's signature Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing and 15km HD Video Transmission.

Building on the foundation laid by the DJI Mavic 3 Classic and the DJI Mavic 3, the new drone features "next-level imaging performance" thanks to its triple-camera system with multiple focal lengths (24mm/70mm/166mm). The 1/1.3" CMOS sensor and 3x optical zoom make the Mavic 3 Pro capable of 48MP/12MP photos and 4K/60fps video. It also supports the new D-log M, which compresses the depth of field and depth of focus to highlight the subject and give a "unique sense of depth and space."

(Image credit: DJI)

"The Mavic 3 Pro's triple camera combination gives users the ability to switch between shot compositions with just one tap, allowing content creators a wider variety of shots in less time than ever before," said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI, "We can't wait to see the end result of how people use the drone to alter the viewers' perception of space and distance."

By enhancing the Mavic 3's tele camera, the Mavic 3 Pro features a camera with increased resolution, aperture (from f4.4 to f3.4), and video frame rate. It supports shooting 4K/60fps video with 7x optical zoom and 12MP photos. With the hybrid zoom reaching up to 28x, you won't have to risk flying close to objects such as buildings, and animals can be effortlessly observed at a safe distance without disturbing them.

The Hasselblad camera supports shooting 12-bit RAW photos with a native dynamic range of up to 12.8 stops, presenting unforgettable image details. Moreover, the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS) can accurately restore the colours the human eye perceives. With an impressive set of professional video specifications and image capture at up to 5.1K at 50fps or DCI 4K at 120fps, "creators and small studios won't be disappointed," says DJI.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro is available to order now at DJI US (opens in new tab), DJI UK (opens in new tab), DJI AU (opens in new tab)and authorised retail partners such as Drone Safe Store (opens in new tab), with shipping starting in May, with prices from $2,199/£1,879/AU$3,099.