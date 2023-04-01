Forget Amazon's Spring Sale – I'll be shopping DJI's Easter drone deals instead

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon's Spring Sale came and went in a blink of an eye (although you can still get the Google Pixel Watch for a pretty good price); not like there was anything to look at if you're interested in the best drones and best action cameras. If that's what interests you, you'd better head over to DJI's website and check out all the sweet deals on their products.

Browse DJI's Easter Sale in the UK with up to 22% off drones and action cams (opens in new tab).

Or browse DJI's Easter Sale in the US (up to 15% off) (opens in new tab)

We found some of the "Special gifts" hilarious – get a free DJI drawstring bag (opens in new tab) when you buy a one-and-a-half grand DJI Mavic 3 Classic – but the actual deals aren't too shabby and can save money on top-quality drones and modular action cams. If you find the discounted prices still too high, head over to T3's best cheap drone roundup for alternative options. Otherwise, have a look at our highlights of the DJI Easter Sale.

(opens in new tab) DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo: was £1,169 , now £999 at DJI (opens in new tab)

Now, this is a deal that excited us greatly! Not only do you get what we called in our DJI Air 2S review the "ultimate camera drone", but also a battery charging hub, ND Filters set, shoulder bag and two extra batteries so you can fly your new drone for an hour and a half without charging the batteries. Now £170 off; offer ends 9 April!

Also on offer is the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo ( was £828 , now £728 (opens in new tab)), a beginner-friendly sub-250g model with 4K HDR Video capabilities. The Mini 3 has a True Vertical Shooting mode, meaning you can capture footage both horizontally and vertically in 4K (and without cropping the video in post). Need more info? Read our full DJI Mini 3 Pro review.

DJI's FPV drone ( was £959 , now £858 (opens in new tab)) is included in the deals, too. Providing an immersive flight experience, the DJI FPV can shoot 4K/60fps footage and has a super-wide 150° FOV and up to 10km HD Low-Latency Video Transmission. Read our full DJI FPV review for more info.