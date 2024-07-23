DJI Action 5 leak suggests new action cameras are inbound soon

Quick Summary Leaked images showcase the next-gen DJI action cameras. The DJI Action 5 is shown, as well as a Pro variant, in different Tweets.

There are few product categories in the modern world of tech which have evolved quite like the best action cameras. Once simply the plaything of adventurers and extreme sportspeople, more and more users are realising the benefits of these dainty-yet-powerful devices.

The market is certainly led by GoPro, though don't be fooled into thinking that is the only option. These days, great devices from DJI and Insta360 also offer compelling prospects for users.

Now, the next-gen device from one of those brands looks set to launch soon. That's because the DJI Action 5 camera has been spotted in leaked online images.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) has shared a host of imagery about the release. That includes a shot of the DJI Action 5 which looks like a press shot. There is also a more amateur capture of a device called the DJI Action 5 Pro.

That has piqued a lot of interest online, marking the first foray into a 'Pro' termed device for the range. It is also the only one with some specs for us to chew over.

Around the lens, we see that the device features an f/2.8 maximum aperture, with a 155 degree field of view. It also tells us that the device uses a 1/1.3-inch sensor.

That latter portion will be a pain point for some. Many had hoped to find a one-inch sensor in this model, in part to justify the 'Pro' naming convention. That's the same sensor size used in the DJI Pocket 3, making it a logical jump for the brand.

Another bit of information found in the FCC listing for the device suggests it will also gain a wired charging boost. That suggests a 5-9V charger at 3A.

There's currently no firm date for the devices to launch, though. For now, then, we'll just have to keep an eye out for further updates over the coming weeks and months.