Disney+'s most eagerly-awaited Marvel show is in production at last

A long-standing wrong will soon be put right, as one of Marvel's hottest TV properties will return to our screens.

Daredevil (and his alter ego, Matt Murdock) has appeared in several other Marvel Studios' TV shows and films in the last few years, but he'll finally return as the lead in his own series soon. And the best news is that Charlie Cox will return in the role once more.

Indeed, Daredevil: Born Again, which is being made for the Disney+ streaming service, will follow on from the original adult-rated show for Netflix, rather than feature the softer, kid-friendly superhero adapted for the likes of She Hulk. And, as Echo proved, Disney's decision to explore more mature themes with some Marvel characters can pay off.

Echo is rated at 16+ on the streaming service, while Daredevil and a couple of the other "Defenders" shows are recommended for adults 18 and over. It seems that Born Again will follow suit.

Additional great news is that other members of the original cast are back, too. Set photos and video posted by Daredevil Shots on X (formerly Twitter) show Cox joined by Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Elden Henson returning as Foggy Nelson.

January 26, 2024what a day 🥹#Daredevil pic.twitter.com/AA1VSu4DsCJanuary 27, 2024 See more

Vincent D'Onofrio will once again don the big pants of Kingpin Wilson Fisk, while Jon Bernthal is said to be joining the fray as The Punisher Frank Castle.

There's even a rumour that Krysten Ritter could also make a cameo appearance as her superhero character Jessica Jones.

The band really are getting back together again.

Unfortunately, while production is in full swing, we'll still have to wait until 2025 for Daredevil: Born Again to hit Disney+. There will be 18 episodes though, so there's plenty to look forward to.

We'll bring you more on the show as we find out.

