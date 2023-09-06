Disney Plus will cost just £1.99 if you resubscribe in time for Welcome to Wrexham season 2

Disney+ has launched a great offer to bring subscribers back to the platform. It will cost just £1.99 / $1.99 per month for the next three months if you resubscribe to one of the best streaming services around.

The offer is only available for a limited time though, so you'll have to be quick. It runs from now until 20 September 2023. You just need to head to disneyplus.com to sign up again.

New subscribers can also make use of the deal, which saves a bundle considering Disney+ membership currently costs £7.99 per month in the UK, $10.99 in the US.

You do have to consider the upcoming price hike though. Disney+ is raising the price of its ad-free standard service in the US to $13.99 per month from 12 October, while the UK service is being split into two separate tiers from 1 November – an ad-supported 1080p plan for £4.99 per month, or a Premium plan with the same 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos content members already enjoy for £10.99 per month.

That means, after your £1.99 / $1.99 a month offer runs out, you will have to pay the increased prices above (or cancel).

Watch Welcome to Wrexham S2 and so much more

Still, in that time you will be able to watch the second season of Welcome to Wrexham with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and, without giving you any big spoilers, it will be very much worth it.

That starts on 13 September.

Also, Loki returns for a second season on 6 October, while the excellent Star Wars series, Ahsoka, continues with new episodes added each week.

The Little Mermaid live action movie and Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 have also recently been added to the streaming lineup.

Disney+ launched in the US in 2019 and the UK and Europe the following year. It has gained a huge following thanks to its extensive library of exclusive TV series and movies, including those that are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars collections.

It also carries much of the content acquired from Disney's acquisition of Fox in the Star section of the Disney+ app in the UK and Europe. This includes the first two series of The Bear, but isn't part of the US service.

