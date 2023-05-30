Disney Plus users are getting a host of great free content this year

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Competition among the best streaming services has never been higher. Popular services like Netflix and Amazon Prime are packed to the rafters with content, in the hope of securing your well-earned viewing time.

Disney Plus has had something of a surge in popularity recently – and it's about to get even better. That's because a whole host of new content has just been announced for the remainder of 2023. The list includes popular titles and new offerings, including a range of documentaries.

That includes Wagatha Christie (working title), which follows the Rooney-Vardy trial which dominated headlines last year. Formula 1 fans get something too, with Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (working title), narrated by none other than Keanu Reeves. For football fans, Welcome to Wrexham returns for another series following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they attempt to steer non-league Wrexham towards the upper echelons of English football.

If documentaries aren't your thing, there's plenty more to choose from. The third season of popular comedy series Only Murders in the Building returns in August, while a second series of Loki sees Tom Hiddleston return to his iconic Marvel role. British classic The Full Monty also returns in June, with a new Original series taking place 25 years after the smash-hit first first debuted.

If you're more into fantasy, there are options for you as well. James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of the Water arrives in June, bringing the second instalment of the franchise to viewers. Plus, another generation of Star Wars content is coming. Ahsoka is a mini series following the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, and is set just after the fall of the empire. That goes live in August.

These are just a few of the new pieces coming to Disney Plus this year. With all of this and more, there's bound to be something for everyone – meaning there's never been a better time to sign up!