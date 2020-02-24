Disney Plus UK pre-order deal lands, sign up now and save £££ before it's too late

YES! The time has come, folks. You can now sign up to Disney Plus UK and, thanks to this excellent launch deal, you can do so for cheap.

Disney Plus UK launches on March 24, 2020, meaning that there is now exactly one month until the game-changing new streaming service goes live.

The Disney Plus UK streaming service includes every movie from Disney, Marvel, Fox, Pixar and LucasFilm, meaning that from late March Disney+ will be the destination for Star Wars, The Avengers, The Simpsons, The Mandalorian, Toy Story, Frozen, Avatar and over 500 other movies and more than 7,500 TV show episodes.

Disney Plus has been live in the United States since November 12 last year, and since then has already amassed more than 28 million subscribers.

The Disney Plus UK launch deal cuts money of a yearly subscription. The full details of the pre-order deal can be viewed below:

Disney Plus UK | 1-year subscription | £59.99 £49.99 | Limited time offer | Available now

This is the Disney+ UK deal we've been waiting for. That's because you can currently sign up for an entire year of Disney Plus for just £49.99, which is a straight £10 saving on the usual yearly price, and a £21.89 saving if you were to pay monthly for the same period of time. This is a limited time pre-order offer, which expires on March 24, the official Disney+ UK launch day.View Deal

Disney Plus UK is now confirmed to be launching a week earlier than it initially was planned to, no doubt due to Disney wrangling a bit of early freedom from its pre-existing content deals.

Disney+ has been tearing it up States-side as of late, too, with a trailer recently premiered on Superbowl Sunday showing footage from Marvel's WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier and Loki projects, which are going to be Disney Plus exclusives.

These new shows will be added to the simply phenomenal library of content already available for immediate access on Disney Plus, which come the Disney+ UK launch on March 24, will be even larger still.

And, from a tech enthusiast's perspective, Disney Plus UK will really deliver, with the service offering much of its content in 4K and with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos support. This is especially good considering that this functionality is included in the standard Disney Plus price; Netflix charges more for 4K resolution streaming.

Here at T3 we couldn't be more excited for the Disney Plus UK launch, and numerous team members have already signed up to the service through this money saving Disney Plus pre-order deal. March 24 can't come soon enough!