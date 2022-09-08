Disney Plus price now £1.99 for Disney+ Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If the breaking news is getting you down, here's something more cheerful: Disney has decided that today is Disney Plus Day, and it's offering some goodies to celebrate. Disney Parks are open early for Disney+ subscribers, and if you're not a subscriber you can sign up for a full month of Disney+ goodness for just £1.99 between now and 20 September. That offer also applies if you've previously subscribed and let your subscription lapse, something that usually blocks you from any Disney+ free trials.

If you're in the US, Disney+ Day also leads to a Disney fan event in Anaheim, CA: D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will feature "exciting announcements" and "first-looks at upcoming Disney+ originals".

Why Disney+ is well worth your £1.99

If you're not already a subscriber, we've highlighted three great shows to watch on Disney+ Day. But there's much more where that came from: not just the Disney content you'd expect but what seems to be content from pretty much everywhere, because the Disney entertainment empire is absolutely massive. I've been bingeing some of my favourite cop shows, and there's a pretty good selection of scary movies too.

If you're a parent or just young at heart I think you'll particularly like the content for kids: it's a who's-who of iconic characters from the classic Disney heroes and villains to the more contemporary collections of Pixar. Add in Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic and more and it's perhaps not surprising that Disney+ is becoming the most popular of all the streaming services.

It's good value, too. Once your £1.99 month is up, a full Disney+ subscription is a relatively cheap £7.99 per month or £79.90 a year – although it'll be increasing slightly later this year, so you might want to snap up that annual sub before the price hike.