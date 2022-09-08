Disney Plus Day 2022 – what new movies and shows to stream now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Disney Plus Day 2022 is upon us! It's that wonderful time of the year when the House of the House announces lots of exciting new movies and shows that will arrive over the next few years, alongside dropping a boatload of new content to stream immediately, and this year is no different.

As part of the celebration, new and eligible returning subscribers can get one month of Disney Plus (opens in new tab) for £1.99 / $1.99 until September 20th, 2022. It's well worth considering with the numerous top projects set to release over the next month from Marvel, Star Wars and even the addition of Hulu's best now show , The Bear. I'd argue it's the best streaming service out there right now.

Whether it be a new Pixar series in Cars on the Road, a behind-the-scenes look at Star Wars in Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return or just the biggest boy band in the world getting a live concert in BTS: Permission to Dance, there's plenty to pick from. With all that in mind, we've rounded up the best selection of new movies and shows to stream on Disney Plus.

Thor: Love and Thunder

(Image credit: Marvel Studios / Jasin Boland)

Only premiering in cinemas two months ago, Thor: Love and Thunder has found its permanent home on Disney Plus. Chris Hemsworth returns once again as the god of thunder, marking the 29th movie in the MCU and as the first superhero in Marvel to receive a fourth film.

Struggling to find his place in the universe, Thor goes on a journey of self-discovery, only to come across his former flame, Jane Foster, who is now capable of wielding Mjolnir and becoming the Mighty Thor. With Taika Waititi back in the directing chair and Christian Bale playing the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, this blockbuster mixes a blend of comedy and drama for better or worse.

Pinocchio

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Disney continues its live-action remakes with Pinocchio being the latest to receive an adaption from Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis. I wasn't personally that interested until I heard Tom Hanks had been cast as Geppetto. While it will likely never beat the original, the trailer does make it seem like a fun ride, and the curiosity of seeing how they handle the terrifying donkey scene is too good to pass up.

Wedding Season

(Image credit: Luke Varley / Disney Plus)

Forget big-name properties, how about something original? Well, Wedding Season is a new rom-com action thriller series starring Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel) as Katie and Gavin Drea (Cyberpunk 2077) as Stefan. After starting a whirlwind affair at numerous weddings, once Katie's own big day comes along her entire family and husband are murdered, putting Stefan as prime suspect number one. Quite the situation. All eight episodes of the 30 to 40-minute show are available to stream now.

Note: Wedding Season is available on Hulu in the US

There you have it. Plenty to keep you busy over the weekend. Of course, don't forget that Disney Plus (opens in new tab) is offering a one-month subscriber fee for just £1.99 / $1.99 until September 20th, 2022. Don't miss out, especially with a price hike on the way.