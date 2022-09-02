Disney Plus is about to get Hulu's best new show

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Disney Plus is about to get even better with the Walt Disney Company announcing that Hulu's smash hit, The Bear, will be debuting on the streaming platform in the UK and Ireland this October.

Set in the city of Chicago, The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as a successful chef from the world of fine dining who returns home to run his family's Sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland. Now a million miles away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of owning a small business, his strong-willed and uncooperative kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while dealing with the death of someone close.

Created by Christopher Storer, best known for Eighth Grade and Ramy, the half-hour comedy-drama will be available to stream on Disney Plus from October 5th, 2022. A subscription fee is currently priced at $7.99 / £7.99 / A$11.99 per month.

Check out the teaser trailer for The Bear below:

"The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family," reads the press release.

I've previously written about why Disney Plus was unmissable during August, thanks to the likes of new releases from Marvel, Pixar and a new must-watch show from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. It now looks as if a subscription will be worth keeping for the foreseeable future with The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges and Andor – a new Star Wars series headlined by Diego Luna – set to compliment the streamer's catalogue for the month of September.

Additionally, while not to my personal taste, the second season of The Kardashians arriving on September 22nd can't be overlooked. Its first episode of season one achieved the accolade of "biggest launch ever" on Disney Plus and simultaneously earned similar impressive viewing figures across Hulu in the US and Star Plus in Latin America. For me though, The Bear will be a day-one watch following its 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Abbey Elliott. All eight episodes will be available to stream on Disney Plus for those in the UK and Ireland from October 5th, 2022. Meanwhile, those in the US can watch The Bear on Hulu now.