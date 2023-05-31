Did Apple just confirm the Reality Pro headset is coming?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With WWDC 2023 just around the corner, many are speculating about what could be on show. Rumours suggest we'll get a look at everything from a 15-inch MacBook Air to software like MacOS 14 and iOS 17.

But by far the most anticipated release is the Apple Reality Pro headset. Set to signal Apple's first public exploration into the world of AR, MR or VR headsets, the Reality Pro is rumoured to cost around $3,000.

It's all still rumour though. While some leaks have emerged, the device hasn't been officially confirmed – or has it?

One user on Twitter seems to think it has been confirmed by Apple themselves. Basic Apple Guy, a well-known Apple fan on the site, believes there's a hidden message in a recent post from the Cupertino company. In a short clip shared on the platform, some of the text is removed to spell out, "VR headset unveiled at WWDC."

Okay, it's a bit of a stretch to get there. The V is fashioned from the top of a Y, so it doesn't really spell that at all. There's also no pattern to the spaces left between the letters – not essential, but surely something you'd aspire to if you wanted to leave a cryptic message somewhere?

From what we've heard about the Reality Pro headset, it's also not entirely accurate. It's been called a Mixed Reality headset, rather than a Virtual Reality headset. The paragraph does start with an M though, so who knows...

Regardless, we don't have long to wait. WWDC kicks off on Monday the 5th of June, with the keynote speech expected to be the site of the unveiling. You can find more details on how to watch WWDC here.