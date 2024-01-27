Dermalux Face: the first LED mask that uses professional Dermalux technology

LED face masks have become increasingly popular over the past year or so, with many brands manufacturing their own models to improve consumer's skin and complexion.

The latest brand to do exactly this is Intofaces, well-known experts in the beauty and aesthetic industry. Aiming to redefine the LED home beauty market and the way consumers address skin concerns, the brand has launched Dermalux Face, the first at home LED mask using professional Dermalux technology.

Dermalux Face is set apart from other LED face masks due to its face shaping design for unmatched coverage and personalised optics which distribute light evenly for maximum absorption. In addition, Dermalux Face has been configured to deliver more targeted photons per second than any other at-home LED device, for unrivalled and consistent results.

Before you find out more, check out our guide to the best LED face masks on the market right now.

(Image credit: Dermalux )

Designed to provide users with clinic-worthy LED treatments from the comfort of their own home, Dermalux Face offers up to 12 uses between battery charges and a treatment time of 10 minutes. Benefits of using the mask daily include the improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, hydration, hyperpigmentation, redness, skin health and restoring vitality and glow.

Louise Taylor from Intofaces says “The launch of Dermalux Face signifies a new era in home LED treatments, offering consumers a transformative skincare experience. The technology we use is superior to other brands currently in the market, meaning we are poised to truly revolutionise how people approach their skincare routine from the comfort of their own home."

Dermalux Face is available to buy from the Intofaces website for an RRP of £350. However, there's currently a launch offer price of £299 until 29th February 2024.