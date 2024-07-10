Dell's 5-star XPS laptop drops to new low price in limited-time Amazon deal

If you've been eyeing up one of the best laptops to buy then waiting for the best Amazon Prime Day sales was a savvy move. As is pleasingly typical, the best deals have kicked off a full week ahead of Amazon's official sale – and this one is well worth taking advantage of!

Check out the Dell XPS 13 deal on Amazon

Dell's laptop favourite – the sister product to the T3 Awards Highly Commended 'Plus' model – is the 13-inch Dell XPS. It's the 2023 release, which has since been replaced by a 14-inch equivalent redesign for 2024 – and that's why it's such a good buy right now with almost a quarter off its recommended price.

Dell XPS 13 (9315): was £1319, now £999 at Amazon What's particularly special about this XPS 13 deal is that it comes with the Ultra-HD display (so 4K+) with touch-sensitive panel. That's what separates this from the best Apple MacBooks out there. And with a price that's almost a quarter off it's a great deal.

The best lightweight laptops right now typically cost more than four figures, so to see a premium option such as Dell for a penny under the grand mark is a great achievement. This 9315 edition comes with 16GB RAM and Intel's Core i7 processor, so there's plenty of power under the hood too.

As cited in T3's 5-star review of the XPS 13: this laptop "remains the one to beat. It combines great performance and outstanding battery life into a slim, svelte package that will be as much computer as most people will ever need."

There are lots of versions of this laptop, but the reason this deal is particularly great is that it comes with an Ultra-HD screen, for the sharpest visuals. It's at a price low for this month – as verified by CamelCamelCamel price aggregator site – and is close to its lowest-ever too.