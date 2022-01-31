Cheap mattress deal ends today! Pick up a 5* Emma for half price

Today is your last day to take advantage of the Emma Big January Sale, which knocks 50% off both of this brand's excellent mattresses. Head direct to Emma to claim.

On the mattress front, you can pick between the multi award-winning, memory foam-only Emma Original (our best memory foam mattress right now) or – our favourite – the Emma Premium, which adds a layer of tall springs for extra support and enhanced breathability. We gave that one a full five stars in our Emma Premium mattress review. It really is extremely comfortable.

Being a January deal, this offer ends today (31 Jan), so you'll need to hurry if you want to snap it up. If you do miss this deal, head to our Emma mattress deals and discount codes page for the best current price, or browse our best mattress UK guide for some other options.

Emma mattress sale | 50% off any mattress

Head to Emma direct to pick up a new mattress with a full 50% off. Choose between the memory foam Emma Original – our favourite memory foam mattress – or the outstanding hybrid Emma Premium, which amps up the support and airflow.

Offer ends TODAY (31 Jan)

Can't choose between the two mattresses? Well, the Emma Original is softer, less supportive, and will sleep a bit warmer. It's suitable for most people, and is the cheaper of the two mattresses from this brand (read our Emma mattress review for more info). For heavier people, or those who prefer a firmer sleep surface with more support, it's a good idea to invest in the pricier Premium. This one also sleeps cooler than the Original, as the spring layer allows for better airflow through the mattress.