Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deal is live now!

Both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have been scarce this year, with the consoles being snapped up during lockdown. But you can grab a Switch Lite and the fantastic Super Mario 3D All-Stars right now, at a discount no less!

The Lite version of the console has ditched some of the more premium features of the OG Switch to turn it into a purely handheld console that costs a fraction of the price, so if you're playing on the go, are buying for young kids, or just aren't fussed about having the option to play on your TV, the Switch Lite is a great option.

The bundle includes the grey version of the handheld only console for just £219.99, which is around £20 cheaper than if you were too buy both items separately.

The console usually comes in at £199 so you're getting Super Mario 3D All-Stars for just £20. The title includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, so you're getting three amazing Super Mario games for a snip of their usual price.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey)| Super Mario 3D All-Stars | £219.99

eBay is selling a Nintendo Switch Lite bundle that packages the handheld-only variant of the console (in grey) with Super Mario 3D All-Stars for just £219.99! That's around £20 off the usual price of the two products together, but given the scarcity of Nintendo's console, you should act fast to take advantage of this bargain.View Deal

Of course, if you're after the PS5 or Xbox Series X, you can check out T3's where to buy PS5, and where to buy Xbox Series X guides for a chance at grabbing those consoles.

With Cyber Monday deals rolling out this week, you might be in with a chance at bagging one! If you'd prefer to stick with Nintendo, check out our Nintendo Switch deals for Cyber Monday, and give our best Nintendo Switch games roundup a visit for more titles to play on the console.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Lite deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 10 hrs 18 mins 12 secs Nintendo Switch Lite Console very.co.uk £189.99 View Deal Brand New Nintendo Switch... eBay £194.95 View Deal Deal ends Sat, 12 Dec Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral Amazon Prime £194.99 View Deal Nintendo Switch Lite Handheld... argos.co.uk £199.99 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

Also recommended...

128GB Nintendo Switch microSDXC card | Was: £40.99 | Now: £23.47 at Amazon UK

With cool designs from Nintendo games emblazoned on it, this SanDisk microSDXC card is perfect for Switch, and are licensed and endorsed by Nintendo,. The 128GB version is now discounted by 43% at Amazon, saving you £17.52.View Deal

If you're looking for a quality set of headphones to wear while playing on Nintendo Switch then be sure to check out T3's best gaming headsets guide, which is stuffed full of top gaming headphones.

There are also some awesome SecretLab gaming chair deals available right now, too, which as can be seen from T3's best gaming chairs guide, are the makers of the world's best gaming chairs right now.