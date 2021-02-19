"Cutting-edge" 4K and 8K QLED TVs to be showcased by Samsung in March 2 event

Samsung has announced a TV-focused event on March 2nd, at which it promises to reveal how its "latest innovative products are set to redefine the role of the TV". At CES, Samsung revealed its TV big-hitters, including mini-LED Neo QLED sets and the first MicroLED TV, but there's a lot we don't know its TV line-up yet, and hopefully this event will clue us in.

Samsung's high-end QLED TVs regularly take high spots in our list of the best TVs, but its more budget models also tend to dominate our list of the best TVs under £1000 and best TVs under $1000 – but we barely know anything about those more entry-level sets so far. Samsung's invitation for this event promises to "Unbox new screens inspired by you", so we're hoping all will be revealed – you can watch along at Samsung.com at 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT.

Samsung is also making a big deal about the lifestyle focus of its sets, which fits with what we saw at CES – it sounds like we'll get more details on this at the event.

Not just a TV

The new lifestyle features Samsung announced for its 2021 TVs cover a huge range of options, from the evidently useful to the probably superfluous. One key focus was on accessibility, with some game-changing new options for those hard of sight or hearing – these include more options for caption positioning and readability, the ability to zoom on sign language interpreters, and voice guidance for the menus.

A new game bar looks great for gaming – it makes it easy to see and tweak exactly which gaming features are currently active. A new ultra-wide mode for compatible PC games is… a bit weirder, but some will welcome it, no doubt.

Samsung Health looks very much like Apple Fitness+ or other online video gym classes, but having it built into the set will make it handy for sure.

Support for webcams and Google Duo is designed to make it easy to hold group video calls from your living room, while 'PC on TV' is designed to make it easy to actually work on your TV using a mouse and keyboard, with the documents and so on beamed seamlessly over from your laptop. We're not sure this will get widespread use…

These are on top of refinement to features Samsung TVs already offer, such as wirelessly beaming your phone screen over to your TV for split-screen viewing. There may be more yet to come – we'll find out on March 2nd.