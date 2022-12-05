Cute Christmas gift ideas: nothing says cozy like a comfy tortilla

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're hoping to find a cute Christmas gift idea for friends and family this season, then you may want to peep these comfy blankets designed in delicious doughy treats. They're a fun little stocking stuffer gift and thanks to a recent price drop, are a super affordable Christmas gift that anyone would love.

From a fuzzy flour tortilla to Belgian waffle, and even a warm pepperoni pizza, these super soft Sherpa blankets are available in sizes for solo snuggling all the way up to family-sized cozy time. Even better, they're currently on sale for upwards of 30% off, making them the perfect, cheap Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for that special someone.

Check out all CASOFU flannel and Sherpa blankets here (opens in new tab)

It's also a great idea as a white elephant gift, as not only is it an inexpensive buy to start it's also really unique. They soft, plush, and you're sure to put a smile on someone's face with this gift, whether it be the giant flour tortilla blank or the cozy pizza supreme.

Whether it be a movie night or just a cold Christmas evening, whoever gets one of these blankets is sure to love it as soon as they unwrap it!

I've already ordered my personal favorite for my son, the Sherpa giant flour tortilla, and I know he's going to love it. He loves to be wrapped and swaddled, especially during cold winter nights, and now he can finally be the burrito boy he's all "wrapped" up to be.

(opens in new tab) CASOFU Giant Sherpa Tortilla Blanket

was $40.99 , now $24.99 (38% off) (opens in new tab) If you're on the hunt for a cute Christmas gift idea, or a stellar white elephant gift, than this may just be what you're looking for. Cute, cozy, and available in tortilla, Belgian waffle, and pizza patterns, these flannel and Sherpa blankets are sure to make anyone's Christmas that much better this year!