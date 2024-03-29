Currys Easter sale is now live – 5 expert-approved deals picked by T3's team

Easter time is here, and Currys is celebrating with some significant discounts on top quality products

Every phase of the year brings with it the chance to snap up some big savings on tech products – from Christmas to Summer to Black Friday – and Currys is now running a host of "egg-ceptional" deals to celebrate Easter. Whatever you're after, from the best TVs to the best laptops, there's something to catch your eye here.

In fact there are so many deals to pick from, it can be difficult to know where to turn. So let T3's experts be your guide: we spend all day, every day with the latest and greatest tech on the market, which means we know what we're talking about when it comes to the best value savings (see our How We Test page for more).

Don't miss out on the deals we've listed below – as by the time the Easter bunny has returned to its warren, you might find these discounts are no longer available. Happy deals shopping!

Apple 10.9-inch iPad 2022: was £499, now £379 at Currys

Apple 10.9-inch iPad 2022: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fapple-10.9-ipad-2022-64-gb-blue-10242685.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £499, now £379 at Currys

The good people at Currys have taken a good chunk off the latest entry-level 10.9-inch iPad: it's the most affordable tablet you can get from Apple, yet it runs the same iPadOS software as the premium slates. This model comes with 64GB of integrated storage.

LG C3 OLED TV: was £2,099, now £1,599 at Currys

LG C3 OLED TV: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Flg-oled65c34la-65-smart-4k-ultra-hd-hdr-oled-tv-with-amazon-alexa-10248387.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £2,099, now £1,599 at Currys
We're huge fans of the <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/lg-c3-review-oled-tv" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">LG C3, which hits just the right balance between price, features, and picture quality. In fact, we think it might be the best OLED TV around for most people at the moment, and with this hefty discount, it's even better value for money.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: was £1,099, now £649 at Currys

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsamsung-galaxy-book3-360-13.3-2-in-1-laptop-intel-core-i5-256-gb-ssd-graphite-10247201.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £1,099, now £649 at Currys

If you want a capable, versatile Windows 11 laptop, then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360, now discounted by more than 40%. It offers an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a display that folds right over so you can use it as a tablet too.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £319, now £279 at Currys

Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsony-wh1000xm5-wireless-bluetooth-noisecancelling-headphones-black-10238756.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £319, now £279 at Currys

The <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/sony-wh-1000xm5-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are clearly some of the <a href="https://www.t3.com/news/best-headphones-2024-expert-recommendations" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">best headphones that money can buy at the moment, and you can now pick them up for an excellent price in the Currys Easter sale. You get up to 30 hours of battery life, and active noise-cancelling that excels.

Dyson Ball Animal Original: was £329.99, now £229.99 at Currys

Dyson Ball Animal Original: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fdyson-ball-animal-origin-upright-bagless-vacuum-cleaner-nickel-and-silver-10252259.html%3FistCompanyId%3Dbec25c7e-cbcd-460d-81d5-a25372d2e3d7%26istFeedId%3D4d7eb93e-055f-499d-8ee5-1cdcc50d67d1%26istItemId%3Dltrrpxtxq%26istBid%3Dt%26srcid%3D198%26cmpid%3Dppc~gg~0110%2B%28Shopping%2BAds%29%2BSDA%2BFloorcare%2B-%2BBrand%2BDyson%2B-%2BPMAX~~Exact~71700000115966579~%26mctag%3Dgg_goog_7904%26kwid%3DGOOGLE%26device%3Dc%26ds_kids%3D%26tgtid%3D0110%2B%28Shopping%2BAds%29%2BSDA%2BFloorcare%2B-%2BBrand%2BDyson%2B-%2BPMAX%26%26gad_source%3D1%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwqpSwBhClARIsADlZ_TkjPu3FyD99DQjPeUQzNGSJm37CYL1nZTBZWHpgeWtWNvtecj7HUusaAltZEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £329.99, now £229.99 at Currys

This upright bagless vacuum cleaner from Dyson is now down by a ridiculous £100 at Currys, which means you can get your house looking spick and span for less. It's perfect for pet owners, and you get all of the usual engineering expertise and efficiency from Dyson here. 

David Nield

Dave has over 20 years' experience in the tech journalism industry, covering hardware and software across mobile, computing, smart home, home entertainment, wearables, gaming and the web – you can find his writing online, in print, and even in the occasional scientific paper, across major tech titles like T3, TechRadar, Gizmodo and Wired. Outside of work, he enjoys long walks in the countryside, skiing down mountains, watching football matches (as long as his team is winning) and keeping up with the latest movies.

