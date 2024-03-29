Currys Easter sale is now live – 5 expert-approved deals picked by T3's team

Every phase of the year brings with it the chance to snap up some big savings on tech products – from Christmas to Summer to Black Friday – and Currys is now running a host of "egg-ceptional" deals to celebrate Easter. Whatever you're after, from the best TVs to the best laptops, there's something to catch your eye here.

In fact there are so many deals to pick from, it can be difficult to know where to turn. So let T3's experts be your guide: we spend all day, every day with the latest and greatest tech on the market, which means we know what we're talking about when it comes to the best value savings (see our How We Test page for more).

Don't miss out on the deals we've listed below – as by the time the Easter bunny has returned to its warren, you might find these discounts are no longer available. Happy deals shopping!

Apple 10.9-inch iPad 2022: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fapple-10.9-ipad-2022-64-gb-blue-10242685.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £499 , now £379 at Currys The good people at Currys have taken a good chunk off the latest entry-level 10.9-inch iPad: it's the most affordable tablet you can get from Apple, yet it runs the same iPadOS software as the premium slates. This model comes with 64GB of integrated storage.

LG C3 OLED TV: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Flg-oled65c34la-65-smart-4k-ultra-hd-hdr-oled-tv-with-amazon-alexa-10248387.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £2,099 , now £1,599 at Currys

We're huge fans of the <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/lg-c3-review-oled-tv" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">LG C3, which hits just the right balance between price, features, and picture quality. In fact, we think it might be the best OLED TV around for most people at the moment, and with this hefty discount, it's even better value for money.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsamsung-galaxy-book3-360-13.3-2-in-1-laptop-intel-core-i5-256-gb-ssd-graphite-10247201.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £1,099 , now £649 at Currys If you want a capable, versatile Windows 11 laptop, then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360, now discounted by more than 40%. It offers an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a display that folds right over so you can use it as a tablet too.

Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsony-wh1000xm5-wireless-bluetooth-noisecancelling-headphones-black-10238756.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £319 , now £279 at Currys The <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/sony-wh-1000xm5-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are clearly some of the <a href="https://www.t3.com/news/best-headphones-2024-expert-recommendations" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">best headphones that money can buy at the moment, and you can now pick them up for an excellent price in the Currys Easter sale. You get up to 30 hours of battery life, and active noise-cancelling that excels.