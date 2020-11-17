Currys Black Friday deals 2020: All the best early discounts live now

The Black Friday deals season is here and Currys Black Friday deals are already live, with plenty of dynamite reductions on top products available online now. Currys Black Friday sale itself – which it usually calls its Black Tag sale but is right now calling 'Black Friday prices now' – is always one of the very best destinations to bag big bargains, so it really does pay to check in with the retailer regularly.

Currys Black Friday deals are now live, though, and can be browsed in full by following the above link. These deals have gone live just over two weeks before the actual Black Friday day itself, and will likely run right through to mid-December 2020.

With Black Friday taking place on 27 November, 2020, that means that Black Tag deals could be on offer as early as Friday 13 November.

The Currys Black Friday deals that are already live are split over a very wide range of popular product categories, ranging from televisions and phones, to ovens, washing machines and coffee machines, and onto laptops, tablets and headphones – there really is something for every shopper.

The great thing about Currys' 'Black Friday price now' deals is that they truly are the prices they will be (if they aren't all sold out by then) on Black Friday itself, and the retailers has a price promise guarantee in place meaning you can shop securely knowing no price will be lower than it is right now.

To help deal hunters T3 has below provided some Currys Black Friday deals quick links, which jump you straight to the best discounts in various different product categories, as well as a curated selection of highlight deals that we've discovered ourselves.

Best Currys Black Friday headphones and speaker deals

Grab yourself some cheap buds and wireless speakers in the Currys Black Friday home audio deals. These savings that will be music to your ears. Quite literally!

Marshall Major III Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – Black | Was £88.99 | Now £49 | Save £80.00

Marshall is the music industry name that’s synonymous with volume and lots of it. These quality cans aren't quite capable of Marshall stack volume levels, but they’re great at delivering a superior slice of audio and much comfier than strapping two concert amps to your head. £80 is a hard rockin' saving, too.View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Headphones | Was £179 | Now £129 | Save £50

Quality headphones with noise cancelling that's hard to beat, and audio performance to match, Beats Solo 3 Headphones also last up to 40 hours per charge. What more do you want? What's that? You'd also like 50 quid off the RRP? Well fill your boots, then…View Deal

JBL Tune 600BTNC | Was: £89.99 | Now: £59.99 | Saving: £30

A £30 price cut brings the price of these strong JBL noise-cancelling headphones down to just £59.99 from £89.99. These on-ear cans boasts a battery life of 12 hours, while powerful 32mm drivers working in partnership with noise cancelling technology means escaping the world to listen to music, podcasts or audiobooks a pleasure.View Deal

Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth Speaker | Was: £69.99 | Now: £39.99 | Saving: £30

Perfect for picnics, trips to the beach, camping and much more, this stylish and powerful portable bluetooth speaker delivers strong audio and a long-lasting 20-hour battery life. The red variant, which is really classy, is only £39.99 right now at Currys, making it our pick of the bunch.View Deal

Best Currys Black Friday TV deals

Are you looking for a big-screened 4K TV to enjoy movies and games on this winter? Then the Currys Black Friday TV deals have you covered.

Samsung QE65Q800TATXXU 65" Smart 8K HDR QLED TV | Was: £2,999 | Now: £2,299 | Saving: £700

How's this for a mega deal? Forget 4K TVs, here's a 65" 8K TV for £1,000 off! No worries that there's very little 8K content out there as this set will upscale all of your content to 8K, adjusting the picture in real time for the best detail. Object Tracking Sound+ features eight speakers built into the four sides of the TV while HDR10+ means you get the vivid lifelike colours. Hurry, this is a limited time deal.View Deal

LG 49NANO816NA 49" 4K HDR TV | Was: £599 | Now: £479 | Saving: £120

A fat £120 price cut means this excellent 4K HDR TV from LG falls down to a very attractive £479. That's a stunning 49" 4K TV that also delivers HDR10 and TruMotion 100, as well as LG's excellent NanoCell screen tech (great colour and viewing angles guaranteed) and smart TV functionality for one new low price point. Delivery is free, too.View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch Smart 4K HDR TV | Was: £849 | Now: £649 | Saving: £150

A fat £200 price cut on this 2020-model Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K HDR TV is a great deal in anyone's book, and right now it is available at Currys and with totally free delivery, too. This is one stacked set, tech-wise, too, with Sony's X1 image processor along with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Triluminos panel tech delivering a great picture.View Deal

Best Currys Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Whether you're after a small appliance such as a coffee maker or a large one like a washing machine, the Currys Black Friday kitchen appliance deals have a huge range of discounts this year.

SHARK Flexology True Pet Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £599.00 | Now £349.00 Save £200.00

Spending a lot of time at home these days? Us too. If you want to keep your busy home clean, especially if you have pets, then why not upgrade your vacuum cleaner? The SHARK Flexology has a 120-minute run time, Anti Hair Wrap technology and weighs just 4.1 kg. It folds down for easy storage, and with a single click you can switch to a handheld unit to tackle sofas, stairs or the inside of your car.View Deal

LG GSL460ICEV American-Style Fridge Freezer - Dark Graphite | Was £1,199.00 | Now £849.00 | Save £350.00

If you’ve been thinking about going large on the fridge freezer front then this LG will let you do it while also saving a cool wedge of cash too. This appliance looks the business with its dark graphite finish, but there are features and performance to match. You’ll need space, obviously due to those 179x91.2x71.7 cm (HxWxD) dimensions, but as a result you get loads of capacity. The fridge alone offers 394 litres, while the freezer adds in 197 litres. Performance is spot on thanks to the innovative fan cooling plus it’s totally frost-free. You’ll need to plumb in the water and ice dispenser, but it’s so handy you’ll wonder how you ever managed without it.View Deal

Tassimo by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine | Was £88.99 | Now £29.00 | Save £60.99

Versatility is the name of the game with this Tassimo coffee machine. The slick and stylish black exterior looks a treat, while inside there’s a tank capacity of 0.7 litres and 3.3-bar pressure capability that ensures it produces quality drinks every time. And this is where the versatile design comes in, because it’s possible to make up to 70 different types of coffee and other hot drinks using the super-convenient pod system. There’s an auto shut off function too, so you won't be using energy unnecessarily while you’re enjoying that quality brew.View Deal

Breville One-Touch Coffee Machine | Was: £299 | Now: £149 | Saving: £150

A straight half-price cost carve on this stylish ground and pod coffee machine means it can be bagged for just £149. Breville has a world-renowned name for producing quality hardware, too, and this model can be picked up with the fat discount in one of three colourways, too, including Black, White and Silver.View Deal

Tassimo Vivy2 by Bosch Hot Drinks Machine | Was £79.99 | Now £29.99 | Save £50.00

This isn't a deal, it's a steal. There are 36 types of coffee and hot drink pods available for the Tassimo and the height-adjustable cup stand means that you can use any cup you want. Barcode technology means the Vivy2 will choose the correct amount of water and the right temperature for the perfect brewing time. Simply slip in a disc, press the operation button and wait for your coffee, tea or hot chocolate drink. Available in a choice of colours.View Deal

Dolce Gusto by Krups Oblo Coffee Machine | Was: £89.99 | Now: £28 | Saving: £61.99

Capable of producing over 40 different beverages thanks to its easy to use pod system, this Dolce Gusto coffee machine is a great piece of kit, and especially at its super cheap new price point. Currys has slashed £61.99 off its price, meaning it can be bagged right now for only £28.View Deal

George Foreman Evolve Precision 24002 Grill | Was £199 | Now £109 | Saving: £90

You can cook up to six portions of perfectly grilled food in this George Foreman grill, which also comes with a temperature sensor to ensure that your food is perfectly cooked. The extra deep pan means that this grill is not just great for steak – you can also grill dishes including thick crust pizzas and lasagnes in it. The angled grilling tray allows fat to drain away while for cheese toasties, you can simply set the tray in its flat position.View Deal

Kenwood K25MB20 Solo Microwave | Was: £170 | Now: £69.99 | Saving: £100.01

If you're in the market for a new microwave this stylish and powerful unit from Kenwood is currently discounted by a straight £100 down to just £69.99. It has a maximum microwave power of 900 W, a 25-litre capacity, a plate-warming function and six auto cooking programs. A great all-round system, now available at a much cheaper price point.View Deal

AEG BPS356020M Electric Oven | Was: £549 | Now: £399 | Saving: £150

AEG is one of the world's foremost brands when it comes to ovens, and right here its BPS356020M Electric Oven is discounted by a large £150 for Black Friday, a fact that sees its price plunge down to just £399. A large 71-litre capacity, auto cleaning mode, A+ energy rating and variety of smart cooking settings make this a winner – and especially at this new low price point. Free delivery is available.View Deal

Hotpoint NSWR 943C GK Spin Washing Machine | Was: £359.99 | Now: £249 | Saving: £110.99

A fat £110.99 discount here in the Currys Black Friday sale means this premium brand Hotpoint Spin Washing Machine is reduced down to a very affordable £249 flat. This system has a 9kg capacity and can spin up to a super rapid 1,400 rpm. It also has a super useful 30 minutes quick wash program for loads up to 4.5 kg. Nice! Now available with free delivery at Currys.View Deal

Best Currys Black Friday computing and gaming deals

The Currys Black Friday sale always sees some tasty discounts on home computing equipment, whether that's for work or leisure and there's plenty to choose from this year.

MSI GE66 Raider 15.6" Gaming Laptop | Was: £1699 | Now: £1599 | Saving: £100

This is one of those modest discounts that actually makes the world of difference to a product's appealability. £100 is sliced off the Raider, which is a very, very powerful gaming laptop that delivers a Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU (hello ray tracing!), 16GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD for storage. A buttery smooth 240 Hz screen also means insane frame rates and response times. View Deal

Samsung S27F354 Full HD 27" LED Monitor | Was: £199 | Now: £119 | Saving: £80

A cracking FHD monitor for such little money tells us one thing – this is a great Currys Black Friday deal. Samsung is a premium monitor maker and this one delivers a 27-inch size panel with rapid 4ms response time and dedicated Game Mode, so you can wave goodbye to ghosting when playing. It also can accept both HDMI and VGA connections, making it ideal for business and entertainment applications.View Deal

Steelseries Sensei 310 Gaming Mouse | Was: £59.99 | Now: £39.97 | Saving: £20.02

The SteelSeries Sensei 310 is a current member of T3's best gaming mouse buying guide, withy us praising its lightweight build, ambidextrous design and accurate 12,000 DPI sensor. And, right now, Currys has that mouse discounted by £20.02 down to only £39.97 from £59.99.View Deal

Razer Nari Wireless Gaming Headset | Was: £99.99 | Now: £79.99 | Saving: £20

Razer is one of the top three premium gaming accessory makers in the world, which is why a tasty £20 price cut on its Nari Wireless Gaming Headset is so welcome. Perfect for PC and PlayStation, the Nari delivers virtual surround sound, on-earcup controls and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity.View Deal

TP-Link Deco M5 Whole Home WiFi System | Was: £179.99 | Now: £149.99 | Saving: £30

TP-Link make great mesh Wi-Fi system and here its Deco M5 Whole Home system is reduced by £30. That means that instead of paying £179.99 to ring it up, you actually pay only £149.99 instead. This three unit system is great for ensuring you get Wi-Fi in every room of your house, as well as a strong and consistent connection.View Deal

Best Currys Black Friday camera deals

Currys Black Friday camera deals are bringing discounts on compact cameras and DSLRs so if you want to up your photography game, you can do it for less right now.

Fujifilm X-T200 with XC15-45mm lens | Was: £749.99 | Now: £549.99 | Saving: £200

A £200 price reduction means this powerful mirrorless camera from camera masters Fujifilm is now only £549, when before it was £749. It delivers a 24.2 megapixel main sensor and versatile 15-45 mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens. Built in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth means that transferring the photos to your computer, phone or tablet is easy, too, and its 3.5-inch vari-angle LCD touchscreen is super useful.View Deal

When do Currys Black Friday deals start?

(Image credit: Currys)

As you can see right now at the Currys website, its Black Friday deals have already begun, with a 'Black Friday prices now' promotion seeing hundreds of products discounted with their actual Black Friday price points.

These price points are protected by Curry's Black Friday price promise, meaning that these products won't be cheaper on the actual day of Black Friday, and even if they were, then you'd be refunded the difference.

This first wave of Black Friday deals at Currys runs from 10 November, 2020, to 19 November, and will then be followed by another wave of offers.

According to Currys itself, its new sale delivers "amazing tech for truly amazing, unmissable prices" and that "customers can get tech advice from the comfort of their own home, through ShopLive, the 24/7 video shopping service connecting colleagues to customers online".

"With just over two weeks to go until Black Friday on 27th November 2020, the UK’s leading electricals retailer is offering shoppers the chance to get their hands on amazing technology at reduced prices from Currys PC World. These offers vary across a wide range of categories online, including Laptops, Home Appliances, Electronics and Mobiles, allowing everyone to find something from their wish list."

When do Currys Black Friday deals start? Now!

What will be the best Currys Black Friday deals?

Currys delivers great Black Friday deals across a really wide-range of products, although it specialises in a few tech areas, including TVs, laptops and tablets.

For example, last year we saw more than £700 sliced off the price of top-rate QLED 4K TVs, putting them in people's hands for, literally, up to half the cost. As such, we fully expect to see 2019 and 2020 4K TVs discounted this Black Friday at Currys.

In terms of laptops, Currys has dropped really fat discounts on HP and Lenovo laptops in the past, with hundreds of pounds sliced off. We're expecting similar reductions this year along with some banging bargains on Asus and Acer systems.

Finally, in terms of tablet discounts, we're expecting Samsung's Tab A series to be reduced, as well as its Tab S6 series. Apple iPads will also be discounted, with the biggest cost carve seen on the iPad and iPad Air.

When is the Currys Black Friday sale busiest?

The Currys Black Friday sale is busiest in the morning from 6am through to the 10am, before then slowly tailing off throughout the day.

As such, if you want to bag the best bargains, then we recommend getting up in advance of 6am. 4am or 5am would give you an hour or two to browse the best Black Friday deals before the lion's share of people come on line.

That said, though, if you aren't so fussed about getting your foot in early, then coming on mid-morning and shopping up to lunchtime would likely deliver still plenty of deals but much less competition.

Of course, waking up and wading knee deep into deals during the peak hours isn't to be actively discouraged, but if you do that then you will have to deal with peak Black Friday competition from other deal hunters, which may affect queue lengths and the speed in which new deals sell out.

