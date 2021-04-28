Currys Bank Holiday sale is on now: cheap 4K and 8K TVs, Beats and Skullcandy headphones and more

The bank holiday sales have begun. Wayfair is currently running its 48-hour Way Day sale and now Currys has kicked off its Bank Holiday Epic Deals event with some massive deals on popular tech brands. News of the event comes as further store openings across the UK are announced, including stores in Scotland, which begun to re-open this week. Miss these deals and you may have to wait until June (or July) for Currys inevitable Amazon Prime Day competitor event to see prices like these again.

Star deal LG OLED48CX6LB 48" Smart 4K TV | Was £1499.00 | Now £1198.00 | Save £301.00

This 48" LG TV features upscaling so that even non 4K content looks great, while HDR means dark backgrounds and bold, bright colours. Audio is courtesy of Dolby Atmos for multi-dimensional surround sound, and there's Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control built-in. The thin design and sleek metal stand mean that this set will look great in your living room.View Deal

Samsung QE75Q950RBTXXU 75” Smart 8K TV | Was £2499.99 | Now £2298.00 | Save £201.97

Now this is a massive TV, but if you're going to upgrade your existing TV you might as well go all-in. The Samsung QE75Q950RBTXXU features 8K resolution plus intelligent upscaling to boost non 8K content, so you can get an awesome picture quality even while there's not much 8K content out there yet. It's HDR, of course, while audio is delivered by three 60W speakers and Dolby Digital Plus. A really nice touch is that when this TV is not in use, the huge screen can blend into your room as Ambient Mode can show family photos, helpful information, and even mimic the wall behind the TV.View Deal

Beats Studio 3 Noise-Cancelling Headphones | 43% off | Now £169.00

These great-looking over-ear, wireless Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones in Shadow Grey have a tasty discount in the Currys Bank Holiday sale. They're compatible with all smartphones, feature a microphone, a remote and a volume control with a single-sided detachable cable. They're also foldable for convenience on the go. get up to 22 hours of playback with Pure ANC on, or up to 40 hours with Pure ANC-off for low-power mode.



Shop everything in the Currys Bank Holiday sale here

Carphone Warehouse is also offering some great deals as part of the event, including £100 cashback across selected devices, and Epic Deals data packages, such as 50GB data for the price of 20GB with the Apple iPhone 11.

Shop the Carphone Warehouse Epic Event here

More top deals in the Currys Bank Holiday sale

HUAWEI WATCH GT2e | Now £99.99 | Was £119.00 | Save £19.01

Google Pixel 4A – 128 GB | Now £299.00 | Was £349.00 | Save £50

Google Pixel 4A 5G – 128 GB | Now £399.00 | Was £474.00 | Save £75

OPPO A72 – 128GB | Now £169.99 | Was £199.99 | Save £30

LENOVO IdeaPad Flex 5 14" 2 in 1 Laptop | Now £599.00 | Was £649.00 | Save £50.00

BEATS Solo 3 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – Black | Now £119 | Was £189 | Save £70

SKULLCANDY Sesh Evo True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones – Black | Now £34.99 | Was £49.99 | Save £15

When you place your order online you can choose to collect it from the store or have it delivered free and if you want any advice before you buy you can chat with Currys staff via video (all you need is a mic as Currys won't be viewing you). Simply click the popup asking if you need buying advice on the site and you can then start a one way video call.