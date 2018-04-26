Crazy-fast new graphics tech headed to Xbox Two

Following news that the Xbox Two is set to launch in 2020, a report from respected tech news site Thurrot.com says that Microsoft is "pushing forward with new hardware" by hiring a specialist in graphics memory technology.

The job listing for the position, which calls for expertise in GDDR6 graphics card memory and demands the successful candidate to "lead from the console team to ensure our partner development teams and vendors meet the agreed high level of quality", confirms that Microsoft is working on next generation Xbox hardware-software optimisation.

It confirms this because the Xbox One X, Microsoft's current flagship console, does not use GDDR6 technology at all, with the system only equipped with 12GB GDDR5 graphics memory instead. And if Microsoft is "pushing forward with new hardware" by hiring a GDDR6 specialist to "lead from the console team", there is one obvious conclusion: the next Xbox will use GDDR6 hardware.

The difference between GDDR5 and GDDR6 graphics memory? Capacity, data rate and fabrication process – but in layman's terms, it is faster and more efficient, meaning that the graphics card that the memory is embedded in will be able to perform the calculations it needs to make more quickly and efficiently.

This is great news for Microsoft's next console and Xbox gamers, as it will allow developers to make games like Halo 6, which is set to run at a native 4K resolution and at 60fps, with graphics far beyond the capability of the current generation of consoles.

And, as tech and gaming lovers here at T3, we couldn't be happier to hear this news. The best Xbox One games already look a treat, so the idea that in as little as two year's time we could be getting a big graphical upgrade, too, is mouthwatering.

Via Thurrot.com