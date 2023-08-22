Trail runners will love the free smartwatch updates Coros just rolled out

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There are many reasons why runners and other performance athletes like Coros, one of which is the continuous support the wearable company provides for its smartwatches. The latest Coros software update is an excellent example of this: the new features released are accessible even by Coros Vertix owners, and that watch was released over four years ago.

The August 2023 Coros feature update is also available to other Coros running and multisport watches, such as the APEX Pro 1, Coros Pace 2, APEX 2, Coros Apex 2 Pro, and Coros Vertix 2, and includes a host of free updates that unlock new functions such as turn-by-turn navigation and more. The key updates are:

Turn-by-Turn Navigation: Navigate easily with new real-time turn indicators that help you stay on course.

Navigate easily with new real-time turn indicators that help you stay on course. Custom Watch Faces: You can now pick your own photos to create custom watch faces.

You can now pick your own photos to create custom watch faces. Stats Summary: Quickly view summarised stats from your recent training in daily, weekly, or monthly views.

Quickly view summarised stats from your recent training in daily, weekly, or monthly views. Watermark Image Sharing: Users can add data options for text overlay, such as distances covered that month, earned badges, personal record statistics, and daily training. Add your image, or choose one provided by Coros. Easily share watermark images on social media.

Users can add data options for text overlay, such as distances covered that month, earned badges, personal record statistics, and daily training. Add your image, or choose one provided by Coros. Easily share watermark images on social media. Workouts for Trail Running: Workouts are now available for Trail Running. Users can design custom workout plans in Trail Run mode, as well as set elevation goals for a trail run.

Workouts are now available for Trail Running. Users can design custom workout plans in Trail Run mode, as well as set elevation goals for a trail run. Strava Notes Sync: Automatic upload of Coros data can now be sent directly to your Strava activity notes. This is available for Running, treadmills, trail running, track running, outdoor climbing, indoor climbing, and jump rope.

Automatic upload of Coros data can now be sent directly to your Strava activity notes. This is available for Running, treadmills, trail running, track running, outdoor climbing, indoor climbing, and jump rope. Stryd Next-Gen Metric Support: Collect STRYD's new "Impact Loading Rate" metric using your COROS Watch and view it in your COROS App. Then, use the pre-existing platform sync to transfer your data and view your "Lower Body Stress Score" in Stryd's app.

A post shared by COROS (@corosglobal) A photo posted by on

One of the most exciting new additions, the turn-by-turn navigation, will remain in a public beta for approximately 3-6 months to allow the brand to configure it for optimal performance across all use cases before pushing it out to all global users. VERTIX 2, APEX 2, and APEX 2 Pro users who wish to test the Turn-By-Turn beta can sign up via the link below.

This free firmware upgrade will be fully rolled out to all Coros users by 28 August via the companion Coros iOS and Google Play mobile apps. VERTIX 2, APEX 2, and APEX 2 Pro users are the first to receive the update, starting on 21 August, followed by APEX Pro, VERTIX 1, and PACE 2 users on 28 August. To find out more or to sign up for beta testing, visit Coros today.