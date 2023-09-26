CMF by Nothing Buds Pro have the specs to be the best budget wireless earbuds yet

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nothing's new sub-brand has announced its first three products, with ANC wireless earbuds, a smartwatch and a power brick launching in India today.

CMF by Nothing has been created to offer devices with decent specs, but for very affordable prices.

Take its Earbuds Pro – the true wireless in-ears feature 45dB hybrid active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with Fast Pair for Google devices, and IP54 water and dust protection, yet cost just £49 / $49 / €49.

Battery life is hugely impressive. You get 11 hours on the buds themselves, with a further 28 hours in the included charging case. That totals 39 hours without ANC switched on, 22 hours with ANC activated.

They support fast charging too, with just 10 minutes on charge giving you five hours of playback time.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

You get touch control on the buds themselves, which can be customised using the Nothing X app for iOS or Android, and there's an equaliser available too.

A dynamic boost bass driver can be found in each bud, which features a liquid crystal polymer and polyurethane diaphragm.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

CMF by Nothing Watch Pro also debuts

Also attractively priced is the company's first smartwatch, the CMF by Nothing Watch Pro.

Costing just £69 / $69 / €69, you could be forgiven for thinking it was a no-brand, cheap as chips device. However, it features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display (410 x 502) set into an aluminium casing, a full suite of health monitors, including heart rate and oxygen levels, plus built-in GPS.

You also get 110 different sports modes to track activities, custom watch faces, and Bluetooth to connect to your Android or iOS device.

The Watch Pro comes with IP68 water and dust proofing too, so you don't have to worry about taking it on a run in the rain. And, perhaps most impressively, it comes with up to 13 days worth of battery life.

The operating system is proprietary (rather than WearOS, say) but you get "dozens" of custom watch dials to switch between.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

Power to the people

The final product launched today is a 65W power adapter which features ultra-fast charging.

The CMF by Nothing Power 65W GaN boasts universal compatibility, so can be used with many devices you already own, and sports two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port for charging multiple products at the same time.

It costs £39 / $39 / €39.

All three devices will be available in the UK, US and Europe from 10 October 2023. The Buds Pro and Watch Pro will be offered in orange, black or white. The

They are already on pre-order in India.