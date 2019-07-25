Ultimate Ears has Mega, Wonder-ful deals on at Amazon now with up to 50% off Megaboom, Boom 2 and more

Ultimate Ears make the best waterproof, portable speakers you can buy and they are often discounted. In fact as their range grows, but their older speakers remain on sale, they seem to be in a state of near perma-sale. Amazon has some unusually good Deal of the Day price cuts on two of their speakers for ONE DAY ONLY, as part of the ongoing July sales discount madness.

• Buy Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite £60 was £119 – save £59

• Buy Ultimate Ears Megaboom Lite £80 was £169 – £89 off

• There's also money off Megablast with Alexa, Wonderboom and more

Arguably the the Megablast is the best deal here – it's £144 (£126 off RRP) but that's not an official Deal of the Day, it's just general cost cutting. The Megablast has been a bit cheaper than that on occasion (down to £120 or so) but it's a good deal on the Alexa-equipped version of the Megaboom. If you want to take a bath with Alexa, it's your best option.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom Lite £80 | Was £170 | Save £90

The perfect cheap choice for a summer party where wetness is potentially on the menu, this is IPX7 rated for waterproofing – that's plenty – and also very robust. With a great, poppy sound that belies its small size and low (very low today) price, this is a steal.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite | £60 | Was £119 | Save £59

Just short of half price, this smaller but newer speaker is arguably an even better deal. Again it's waterproof and the 360-degree sound is suitably pumping, while those seeking an even bigger sound can pair two or more of these. You could, in fact have 150 of them playing the same tune at once. View Deal

Both of these discounted speakers come in any colour you like, so long as it's black. They are also both perfectly fine to use indoors. The audio is surprisingly good considering they're 100% waterproof and built for pool parties, they look good, and the footprint of both is very small – perfect for the kitchen or bedroom.

With long Bluetooth range, compact size, full waterproofing and the option to pair two or more, Booms, Megabooms and Wonderbooms are the perfect portable speakers. These deals only run today although we'd expect to keep seeing discounts on Ultimate Ears speakers forever and ever.