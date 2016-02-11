Citizen launches a new hero watch, meet the Promaster Navihawk GPS

If you compare analogue watches to the recent crop of smartwatches you might think they're lagging behind. But you're wrong. And the latest hero watch from Citizen proves it.

The Promaster Navihawk GPS offers efficiency and functionality innovations, while only drawing power from the Sun using the company's clever Eco-Drive tech.

The Navihawk boasts the world'sfastest timekeeping signal reception speed from GPS satellites. This means in three second it can calculate where you are from 27 cities and 40 time zones around the world, and adjust the time automatically. Particularly useful for you jet setters amongst us.

The 47mm watch is striking, especially with the MRK coated case and bracelet (black version). It's a 47mm case and crafted from Super Titanium, which Citizen claims is five times harder than stainless steel.

The watch face itself is attractive, if a little busy for our tastes. It features a perpetual calendar, 1/20 second chronograph, a pilot's rotating slide rule bezel, convenient Daylight Saving Time, light level and power reserve indicators keep the wearer fully, and we mean FULLY, informed.

To finish off the functionality list, the Navihawk also incorporates a dual time, and alarm function.

It'll be available in April, with retail prices from £995.

So, what do you think T3 readers? Are analogue watches smart enoughfor you? Or are smartwatches the way to go?