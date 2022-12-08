Cheapest Paramount Plus price deal returns with 50% off annual plans

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The cheapest Paramount Plus price deal is back in a big way, but just like before you only have a limited time to take advantage of the offer. The massive 50% off annual plans deal is available now through January 2, 2023 and after that – it's gone for good.

Paramount Plus – which is arguably the best streaming service for saving money (opens in new tab) due to it's cheap intro price– is a must-grab at this extended 50% off price tag. With the Essential Plan now at just $24.99/year (down from $49.99/year) and the Premium Plan at just $49.99/year (down from $99.99/year), it's by far one of the best streaming service deals (opens in new tab) of the year.

Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which is packed full of top notch content including original shows, movies, and more, is already super affordable and features tons of premium show from aptivating original series including 1883, Seal Team, and Criminal Minds: Evolution to Hollywood blockbusters like Sonic 2 and Orphan: First Kill.

This premium streaming service is an incredible bargain at this 50% deal price. That's not even mentioning the live sports streaming that can be added on, including NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League, SEC on CBS, and more.