Cheapest Paramount Plus price deal returns with 50% off annual plans

The cheapest Paramount Plus price deal is back in a big way, but just like before you only have a limited time to take advantage of the offer. The massive 50% off annual plans deal is available now through January 2, 2023 and after that – it's gone for good.
Paramount Plus – which is arguably the best streaming service for saving money due to it's cheap intro price– is a must-grab at this extended 50% off price tag. With the Essential Plan now at just $24.99/year (down from $49.99/year) and the Premium Plan at just $49.99/year (down from $99.99/year), it's by far one of the best streaming service deals of the year.
Paramount Plus, which is packed full of top notch content including original shows, movies, and more, is already super affordable and features tons of premium show from aptivating original series including 1883, Seal Team, and Criminal Minds: Evolution to Hollywood blockbusters like Sonic 2 and Orphan: First Kill.
This premium streaming service is an incredible bargain at this 50% deal price. That's not even mentioning the live sports streaming that can be added on, including NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League, SEC on CBS, and more.
