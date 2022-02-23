Cheap Razer deals at Box offers up to £180 off top gaming accessories

Save up to £180 on Razer gaming peripherals from the Box half term sale

Razer gaming deals, Box sale
(Image credit: Razer)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

If you’re looking for cheap deals on top gaming hardware, look no further than Box. As part of the Box half term sale, Box is offering huge discounts on Razer gaming peripherals and accessories.

Browse all Razer gaming deals at Box

Razer is one of the world’s leading gaming brands and offers high performance computing and gaming technology. From headsets and keyboards to microphones and gaming chairs, Razer has everything you could possibly need to complete your gaming setup.

These Razer deals from Box can save shoppers up to £180 on top gaming products. Box is also running an additional deal where shoppers are given a free Sphex V3 Mouse Pad when they buy select Razer mice. This covers DeathAdder, Mamba, Basilisk, Viper and Naga mouse models.

To shop the latest Razer deals at Box, click the link above. For some extra guidance, we’ve found the top 5 Razer gaming discounts to take advantage of right now.

Razer Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset: was £119.99, now £79.99 at Box

Razer Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset: was £119.99, now £79.99 at Box
The Razer Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset is equipped with a noise-cancelling mic and uses THX Spatial Audio which delivers distinct precise sound during game playing. This headset has a great design with illuminated ear cups and cooling gel cushions that makes it comfortable for prolonged gaming sessions. There's also a similar deal on the Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset at Amazon.

View Deal
Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Optical Gaming Keyboard: was £119.99, now £84.99 at Box

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Optical Gaming Keyboard: was £119.99, now £84.99 at Box
The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Optical Gaming Keyboard features Razer optical switches and Doubleshot PBT keycaps. It’s a fast and light keyboard which gives super quick reaction times. With detachable cables, you can easily take this keyboard with you and plug and play wherever you are.

View Deal
Razer Seiren Elite Gaming Microphone: was 179.99, now £89.99 at Box

Razer Seiren Elite Gaming Microphone: was 179.99, now £89.99 at Box
Made for professional streaming, the Razer Seiren Elite Gaming Microphone offers a rich quality sound for clean crisp recordings. This microphone has a built-in high-pass filter which cleverly cuts out unwanted background noise and the limiter adjusts and prevents audio distortion.

View Deal
Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse: was £149.99, now £64.49 at Box

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse: was £149.99, now £64.49 at Box
The Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse has 11 programmable buttons, a multi-function paddle and a DPI optical sensor. Super quick and precise, the Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with a free Sphex V3 Mouse Pad when you shop this deal at Box.

View Deal
Razer Ripsaw HD Game Capture Card: was £157.72, now £79.99 at Box

Razer Ripsaw HD Game Capture Card: was £157.72, now £79.99 at Box
If you’re looking to record and store high quality gaming videos, the Razer Ripsaw Capture Card has full HD 1080p recording, 4K pass-through and full audio mixing. It can connect via HDMI and USB connections and is super easy to set up if you’re new to the world of streaming.

View Deal
TOPICS
Deals Gaming
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen

As Deals Writer at T3.com, Bethan covers all things deals, unsurprisingly! Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, magazines and on a variety of topics, from jewellery and fashion, to food and telecoms. In her spare time, Bethan enjoys running, reading and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.