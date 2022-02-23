Cheap Razer deals at Box offers up to £180 off top gaming accessories

If you’re looking for cheap deals on top gaming hardware, look no further than Box. As part of the Box half term sale, Box is offering huge discounts on Razer gaming peripherals and accessories.

Razer is one of the world’s leading gaming brands and offers high performance computing and gaming technology. From headsets and keyboards to microphones and gaming chairs, Razer has everything you could possibly need to complete your gaming setup.

These Razer deals from Box can save shoppers up to £180 on top gaming products. Box is also running an additional deal where shoppers are given a free Sphex V3 Mouse Pad when they buy select Razer mice. This covers DeathAdder, Mamba, Basilisk, Viper and Naga mouse models.

To shop the latest Razer deals at Box, click the link above. For some extra guidance, we’ve found the top 5 Razer gaming discounts to take advantage of right now.

Razer Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset: was £119.99, now £79.99 at Box

The Razer Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset is equipped with a noise-cancelling mic and uses THX Spatial Audio which delivers distinct precise sound during game playing. This headset has a great design with illuminated ear cups and cooling gel cushions that makes it comfortable for prolonged gaming sessions. There's also a similar deal on the Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset at Amazon.

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Optical Gaming Keyboard: was £119.99, now £84.99 at Box

The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Optical Gaming Keyboard features Razer optical switches and Doubleshot PBT keycaps. It’s a fast and light keyboard which gives super quick reaction times. With detachable cables, you can easily take this keyboard with you and plug and play wherever you are.

Razer Seiren Elite Gaming Microphone: was 179.99, now £89.99 at Box

Made for professional streaming, the Razer Seiren Elite Gaming Microphone offers a rich quality sound for clean crisp recordings. This microphone has a built-in high-pass filter which cleverly cuts out unwanted background noise and the limiter adjusts and prevents audio distortion.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse: was £149.99, now £64.49 at Box

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse has 11 programmable buttons, a multi-function paddle and a DPI optical sensor. Super quick and precise, the Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with a free Sphex V3 Mouse Pad when you shop this deal at Box.