Cheap Now TV deal bags a month of entertainment for £2.99

Coronavirus is currently sweeping the UK and the world, forcing companies to shut down and people into isolation in their homes, often with little do. Luckily, Now TV has some pretty fantastic deals on offer to help you alleviate the boredom, including one month of their Entertainment for just £2.99!

The deals before you include the aforementioned one month Now TV Entertainment Pass, which includes a boatload of box sets and other content for you to enjoy, and price cuts on the Smart Stick and 4K Smart Box. All of these offer slightly different things for different needs.

The beauty of Now TV is that it all works online, meaning all you need is a decent broadband connection and a device to use it on. Loads of TVs and game consoles now include a Now TV app, too, meaning it's super easy to get the content up and running. If you're looking for a way to spice up your evenings, you could do worse.

Now TV Entertainment Pass | One month | 300+ Box Sets | Sky Originals + Exclusives | £2.99 (usually £7.99) | Available now

The Now TV Entertainment Pass is a great way to get all of the content you want, and perhaps can't find on Netflix or Amazon, in one easy package. And for £2.99, it's a pretty unbeatable deal.View Deal

Now TV Smart Stick | 1 Month Cinema Pass (usually £11.99) | All major streaming services | £19.85, down from £29.99 | Available now

This is basically like having Now TV online, except in a really easy-to-use HDMI plug-in that also works with all major streaming services (think iPlayer, All4, Netflix, YouTube) in one convenient place. For a little under £20, this is a real bargain. View Deal

Now TV 4K Smart Box | 1 Month Entertainment, Cinema, Kids, and Sports Passes | £32, usually £49.99 | Available now

You may be sensing a theme here: the 4K Smart Box does what it sounds like it does, offering all of the content on Now TV plus major streaming services, a huge bundle of one-month passes, and more in one tiny box that can work with surround sound and more.View Deal

So, if you're looking for something to do in the evenings, you could do a lot worse than these various deals on Now TV services and physical products, all of which have more content than you know what to do with.