Cheap Nintendo Switch bundle deals drop in pre-Amazon Prime Day sale

T3 knows a lot about finding the best Nintendo Switch deals as it is what we do each and every week of the year. Which is why we were happy to see that, right now, Amazon has some Nintendo Switch bundle offers in stock ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

These Nintendo Switch bundle deals offer the previously sold out worldwide full fat Nintendo Switch along with a game of choice. Games even include the brand new and highly rated Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, too.

We think these bundles are a great way to kick start a Nintendo Switch collection, as well as pick up an in-demand console before Amazon Prime day and the winter sales rush, where stock is going to be far more in-demand.

This is why we think these bundle offers are so attractive – you could lock-in a Christmas present early for a good price point and avoid the stress of hunting a system down come the winter trading madness.

Full details of the bundle deals on offer can be viewed below:

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) + Super Mario 3D All-Stars | £318.99

The all new Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection is partnered with a full-fat Nintendo Switch in this bundle deal. If you like 3D Mario platformers, then this is the package for you.View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) + Just Dance 2020 | £297.99

For those who love to dance then this Just Dance bundle is a great choice. Ideal for those now working from home a lot, as it allows you to have fun and get some exercise at the same time.View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) + Monopoly | £287.99

The classic boardgame is offered here along with a Nintendo Switch console for a really strong price point. Great for playing against the computer or friends and family.View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) + Sports Party | £287.99

If the idea of motion controlled sports mini-games are your idea of fun in the sun then this Sports Party Nintendo Switch bundle will appeal. Beach tennis, jet skis and more on offer.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Neon (Red/Blue) + LEGO DC Super-Villains | £294.99

Finally, we've got a really nice bundle that LEGO fans will love. You get the Switch along with LEGO DC Super-Villains, which lets you play as all your favourite DC super villains and cause plenty of virtual plastic brick mayhem.View Deal

Like the idea of scoring top gaming hardware for cheap, but would actually like a console from a different maker? Then be sure to check out T3's best Xbox One X deals, best PS4 and PS4 Pro deals and best Xbox Series S deals guides.

We've also got all the latest information on PS5 pre-orders and Xbox Series X pre-orders, too, so if you're looking for a next-gen console you know where to look.