Cheap Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo deal: eBay has cut the price of one of the world's best running shoes

Nike makes some of the Best running shoes you can buy for both men and women, and our long-time favourite is the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo. And while Amazon Prime Day might be over there are still plenty of deals to be found on the internet… and we've just found one for exactly those shoes.

• Buy Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo £117 – was £160 , save £43

The Zoom is the lightweight sibling of the very reliable Nike Pegasus, a running shoe beloved by all runners who appreciates comfort and sturdiness. As we mentioned, the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo is also top of our best trainers for running Top 10.

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo Black/Grey trainers | Now £117 | Was £160 | Save £43

The Zoom is a beautiful, lightweight and versatile running shoe for all terrains. Thanks to the great energy return of the ZoomX soles, this running shoe is perfect for longer runs but can also be used in the gym and indoors. Save £43 when you buy it today on Ebay.View Deal

Today's best Nike Pegasus Turbo deals ? $119.99 View Reduced Price $167.98 $149.95 View $180 View $180 View Show More Deals

(Image credit: Nike)

Why should you buy the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo?

The Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo enjoys being out on the road the most but it is also versatile and light enough to be used elsewhere. Put it on if you are in the gym, racking up miles on the threadmill or just want to get some mineral water from the shops. Put a spring in your step on the way to the office with the Zoom.

The ZoomX foam sole provides an excellent energy return. This technology was developed when Nike was on a quest to support a runner with cutting-edge technology in order to complete a marathon under 2 hours. They were only mere seconds off at the end but learned a lot about what makes a shoe great for running longer distances.

The Zoom also comes with Nike's Flywire technology which supports the upper part of your feet during those sharp turns. Maybe because of the added support around the top of the shoe and the slimline design that hugs your feet, but the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo comes with a tighter toe-box, so if you have a wider than usual feet it might take some time to break the shoe in.