Cheap laptop deal sees the Acer Aspire 5 drop to £399 at Currys

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While the Easter bank holiday weekend is sadly behind us, the spring sales are still up and running with huge deals on laptops, headphones and TVs. Discounted laptops can be hard to come by when it's not a major sales season but the Currys Spring sale has tons of offers on computing equipment from Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft.

Right now, one of the best laptop deals we’ve found from the spring sales is on the Acer Aspire 5. Originally priced at £599, the Acer Aspire 5 is now just £399, taking this powerful PC down to its lowest ever price.

View the Acer Aspire 5 deal

We know how the cost of living has affected everyday life and we’ve all been looking for ways to cut down our monthly expenses, whether that’s switching to a SIM only deal or cancelling streaming services like Netflix .

Replacing old or broken tech has definitely been put on the back burner but if you’re in desperate need for a new laptop, this cheap deal from Currys is a fantastic value for money.

The Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops under £500 and this £200 (33%) price cut has made it even cheaper. It’s powerful and affordable with an excellent battery life and strong hardware specs, as mentioned in our Acer Aspire 5 review .

To view the Acer Aspire 5 deal, click the link above or keep reading for all the details on this premium laptop.

Acer Aspire 5 A514-54 14” Laptop: was £599, now £399 at Currys

The Acer Aspire 5 is a powerful PC with plenty of storage, ports, battery life and features to take advantage of. It runs on an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor and has a clear 14-inch IPS display. It’s a top choice if you’re looking for a premium budget laptop that packs a punch. Available in silver.

Why you should buy the Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 is a strong all-round laptop that delivers a speedy performance, great feature set, impressive screen and all-day battery life for under £500. With its Intel Core i5 processor, quad-core CPU and 8GB of RAM, you’ll find the Acer Aspire 5 to be fast and zippy for all your computing tasks. The Acer Aspire 5 boasts a full HD 14-inch screen which offers strong visuals and colours for streaming, gaming and working purposes.

While we weren’t blown away with how it looked in our review, we were extremely impressed with the Acer Aspire 5’s feature set, responsiveness and battery life. The battery lasts for around 10-12 hours which is ideal for a full work day or an intense binge-watching session. The Acer Aspire 5 also has an integrated HD webcam and plenty of ports so it strikes a nice balance between work and play.