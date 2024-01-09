Cheap headphone deal sees ultra-rugged buds drop to Black Friday-level prices

Premium workout headphones aren't cheap – we'll be the first ones to admit. Some models in T3's best running headphones guide, for instance, are well over £200. Fear not, as thanks to this brilliant Jabra TWS headphone offer, you can get hold of one of the toughest workout buds on the Planet, the excellent Jabra Elite 8 Active.

Jabra Elite 8 Active: was £199.99 , now £136 at Amazon

Workout-ready buds don't get much tougher than the Jabra Elite 8 Active. The headphones went through Highly Accelerated Corrosion Testing (HACT), which requires them to pass 11 full cycles of testing, including enduring two hours in 40°C temperatures with 93% humidity, going through a 15-minute splash test in salt water, and surviving a 15-minute 40°C heat drying test to prove their anti-corrosion credentials successfully. Spoiler alert: the Elite 8 Active passed the test with flying colours!

The successor of the gold standard Jabra Elite 7 Active, the Elite 8 Active has an IP68 rating and has Dolby Audio sound for more audio immersion during workouts and runs. You also get wind-neutralising HearThrough technology that muffles any wind interference and a 6-microphone array to improve call quality.

Jabra worked with Dolby to update the sound of the Elite 8 Active, which is now Dolby Audio-enabled. The company also added Spatial Sound for media (no head tracking, though). This helps you feel more immersed, making it feel like the sound is coming from around your head, not just left and right (a.k.a. stereo sound).

As a result, the buds have excellent sound quality. Jabra is well-equipped to create audio products for people with terrible hearing due to their history in designing hearing aids. So you'd assume their buds have a balanced sound – they really do. Don't miss out on this excellent deal!