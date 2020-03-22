Cheap compost deals: buy cheap compost online from B&Q, Homebase and more

The arrival of March means it’s time to start planting: cue the annual search for cheap compost deals. Yes, before we can get carried away with the fun stuff (choosing our seeds and getting our fingers green) it's essential to choose the best compost. Thankfully, this doesn't have to be expensive - you'll find the best cheap compost deals here on this page.

You don't have to leave the house to buy cheap compost, either. In just a few clicks you can buy your compost online and have it delivered to your door. Handy for anyone self-isolating or feeling cautious about mingling in garden centres or supermarkets at the moment.

No matter whether you have a garden, courtyard, balcony or even just a windowsill, now is the optimum time to start your grow-your-own endeavour. If you're planting on your balcony or windowsill, things like peppers, herbs, tomatoes and salad leaves are really good options. You could also try a potato grow bag on a balcony; or even kill two birds with one stone and try ‘tomtatoes’ – an innovative plant that yields both tomatoes and potatoes.

Seeing the first seedlings sprouting can be very exciting, and having the fully fledged veg on your plate is even better. If you're looking to reduce plastic and scale-down reliance on supermarkets and big chains, get those seeds in now. Plus, growing your own veg is a great way to pass the extra time we all have at home now - but it all starts with that first bag of cheap compost, delivered right to your door.

How to choose the best compost

Multi-purpose compost is the all-round safe option for getting started with most fruit, veg and flowers. If you are planting seedlings then you could opt for seed compost which is especially good for plants that have already rooted.

Next comes the soil or peat question. Peat in compost has become quite unsustainable in recent years, as it has stripped many habitats of their peaty home and does not regenerate quickly – it's said to take up to 100 years to regrow. If you want to make the environmental choice, then peat-free or reduced-peat is recommended.

Soil compost is a very good option, particularly for its nutrient retaining properties. It can be heavy, particularly if you are working with hanging baskets, but generally is an all-round good base for your seeds.

The best cheap compost deals we've found online

Verve Multi-purpose Compost | B&Q | From £4.60 for 50 litres / 3 for £12

An excellent compost from a familiar store, B&Q's own Verve brand compost is one of the cheapest around. The award winning multi-purpose compost is especially good for sowing seeds in the garden and greenhouse, promising to give them a six-week feed. Delivery's a fiver, unless you add your compost to a bigger B&Q order as delivery is free when you spend £50. It's worth noting that Verve compost does contain peat, and isn't so good for acid-loving plants such as Rhododendrons, Heathers and Azaleas.

View Deal

Bathgate Champions Blend | eBay | £14.95 for 50 litres

We can only find Bathggate Champions Blend compost on eBay at the moment, but it's well priced and has a terrific reputation for use with seeds. Yes, it's high in peat, but also incorporates more unusual compost constituents like envii bacteria and seaweed extracts. If it's a herb garden or windowsill you're after, then Champions Blend is worth shortlisting.

View Deal

