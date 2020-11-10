Cheap Black Friday SIM only deal delivers HUGE data with NO CONTRACT

T3 is already rounding up the very best Black Friday deals available, and as part of the finest discounts is this simply incredible SIM only deal from Smarty.

The Smart SIM only deal is a Black Friday special, and delivers 50GB of data each month, along with unlimited minutes and texts, for just £12. Yes, you read that right – £12.

Oh, and this SIMO deal also comes with an incredible sweetener on top – it's completely contract free. It's a 30-day rolling plan, meaning you can cancel easily at any time. Find a better deal and you can simply upgrade, immediately.

We think this is a brilliant Black Friday SIM only deal, and its full details can be viewed below:

Smarty SIM | One month rolling plan | Cancel anytime | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12/month from Smarty

This is, simply put, one of the absolute finest SIM only deals we've seen all year, which makes sense as Smarty has clearly brought out value for its Black Friday offering. The plan only costs £12, but delivers 50GB of data to burn each and every month, as well as unlimited minutes and texts. Oh, and it is contract free and cancel anytime. Simply stunning.View Deal

Want to compare this SIM only deal to the rest on the market today, or fancy a new SIM plan but would prefer to go with another network? Then be sure to check out T3's SIM only deals comparison chart below.

This chart is so useful as it lets you customise your search depending on what criteria are important to you. You can filter by things like network, price, data amount, contract length and much more besides.