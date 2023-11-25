Chart-topping PS5 game deals this Cyber Monday

Great games at great prices

PS5 game deals
We've had Black Friday, but for gamers, you could argue that Cyber Monday is the bigger opportunity, and the deals have already begun. 

2022 was an incredible year for gaming with Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok chief among the best PS5 games, but 2023 has also seen its own batch of brilliant PS5 titles. The console is really starting to come into its own now, just in time for the PS5 Slim. So here are our favourite deals for Cyber Monday. 

EA Sports FC 24: was £69 now £41 at Amazon

If you're wondering where FIFA 24 is, then you've just found it. EA has gone solo for this year but this latest title still features all of the top leagues and players and has the Ultimate Team mode that millions know and love. 

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3: was £69 now £58

For better or worse this is 2023's installment in the world's biggest shooter series. It features all of the classic maps from the generation-defining Modern Warfare 2 (the old one) and a superb new open-world take on the Zombies mode.

Hogwarts Legacy: was £49 now £34 at Amazon

Explore the magic of Hogwarts like you've never seen it before and enrol as a budding witch or wizard. Learn powerful spells and make the most of a pre-movies wizarding world.

Street Fighter 6: was £43 now £24 at Amazon

The most iconic fighting game in history reimagined itself to great success with the brilliant Street Fighter 6. Featuring an unparalleled character creator and unique open-world campaign in which you can challenge anyone, this is the fighting game redefined. 

F1 23: was £69 now £29 at Amazon The official F1 game for this season features all of your favourite drivers, tracks and teams on the grid. Play online, create your own driver and work your way up from F2 or try the cinematic Braking Point story mode. 

The official F1 game for this season features all of your favourite drivers, tracks and teams on the grid. Play online, create your own driver and work your way up from F2 or try the cinematic Braking Point story mode. 

