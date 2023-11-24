This G-Shock Mudmaster deal is one of the best Black Friday watch bargains I've seen

Get more than £100 off some of the best G-Shock watches

There are some amazing deals on G-Shock watches this Black Friday, with some knocking more than £100 off the price.

One offer that's particularly caught our eye is for the G-Shock GG-B100Y-1AER – a Master of G watch from the a special edition Armour Jacket range. It's currently £244.30, down from £349, so represents a very healthy 30% off.

G-Shock GG-B100Y-1AER Mudmaster – Armour Jacket Series:  was £349

G-Shock GG-B100Y-1AER Mudmaster – Armour Jacket Series: was £349, now £244.30 at G-Shock
The Mudmaster series have always been amongst the most popular G-Shocks for good reason – they can withstand the most extreme weather and environment conditions. The B100 watches also feature sensors for compass, barometer and temperature measurements, making them ideal for adventures.

There are also other G-Shocks with up to 50% off in the company's UK sale. Here are
a few of our favourites.

G-Shock GD-350GB-1ER Black &amp; Gold:  was £99.90

G-Shock GD-350GB-1ER Black & Gold: was £99.90, now £49.95 at G-Shock
Get an amazing 50% off this classic digital watch design, which looks great with its gold face accents and black casing.

G-Shock GM-5640GEM-1ER Gem Series:  was £319

G-Shock GM-5640GEM-1ER Gem Series: was £319, now £203.30 at G-Shock
One of our favourite G-Shock releases for the company's 40th anniversary, this digital GM-5640 has a bezel coated with rainbow-coloured ion plating. That gives it an "Adventurer's Stone" effect.

G-Shock GM-5600SS-1ER Street Spirit Series:  was £249

G-Shock GM-5600SS-1ER Street Spirit Series: was £249, now £174.30 at G-Shock
Another special edition G-Shock with a GM-5600 shaping, this particular watch has a bezel and band design based on street art. We love the reverse LCD face too.

G-Shock GM-2140GEM-2AER Gem Series:  was £289

G-Shock GM-2140GEM-2AER Gem Series: was £289, now £202.30 at G-Shock
Also from the "Adventurer's Stone" Gem collection, this 40th anniversary G-Shock is based on the rounder GM-2100 design. It has a stunning cordierite blue effect, made from blue ion plating on the bezel.

As well as G-Shock, there are plenty of other watch deals available this Black Friday weekend. You can check out some of the best in our dedicated round-up: UK Black Friday watch deals 2023 from Breitling, Hamilton, Seiko and more.

There are also great bargains to be had across thousands of different products right now, including plenty of great gifts for under £100, so make sure you also check out our special live blog on the very best.

