This G-Shock Mudmaster deal is one of the best Black Friday watch bargains I've seen

There are some amazing deals on G-Shock watches this Black Friday, with some knocking more than £100 off the price.

One offer that's particularly caught our eye is for the G-Shock GG-B100Y-1AER – a Master of G watch from the a special edition Armour Jacket range. It's currently £244.30, down from £349, so represents a very healthy 30% off.

G-Shock GG-B100Y-1AER Mudmaster – Armour Jacket Series: was £349 , now £244.30 at G-Shock

The Mudmaster series have always been amongst the most popular G-Shocks for good reason – they can withstand the most extreme weather and environment conditions. The B100 watches also feature sensors for compass, barometer and temperature measurements, making them ideal for adventures.

G-Shock GD-350GB-1ER Black & Gold: was £99.90 , now £49.95 at G-Shock

Get an amazing 50% off this classic digital watch design, which looks great with its gold face accents and black casing.

G-Shock GM-5640GEM-1ER Gem Series: was £319 , now £203.30 at G-Shock

One of our favourite G-Shock releases for the company's 40th anniversary, this digital GM-5640 has a bezel coated with rainbow-coloured ion plating. That gives it an "Adventurer's Stone" effect.

G-Shock GM-5600SS-1ER Street Spirit Series: was £249 , now £174.30 at G-Shock

Another special edition G-Shock with a GM-5600 shaping, this particular watch has a bezel and band design based on street art. We love the reverse LCD face too.

G-Shock GM-2140GEM-2AER Gem Series: was £289 , now £202.30 at G-Shock

Also from the "Adventurer's Stone" Gem collection, this 40th anniversary G-Shock is based on the rounder GM-2100 design. It has a stunning cordierite blue effect, made from blue ion plating on the bezel.

