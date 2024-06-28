Can you buy a foldable phone for under £500? Yes you can, says Motorola

With Amazon Prime Day now just around the corner, many are already on the hunt for a bargain. That's because – even though we're a few weeks away from the event itself – the deals have already started hitting the market.

If you're looking out for a foldable phone, there really isn't a better time to buy. While the technology is unquestionably cool, it's also incredibly expensive. Using these deals to bring the cost down is a great method – and it's not just Amazon with top offers.

In fact, Motorola have just slashed the cost of their Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 handsets, meaning you can snag one for under £500!

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: was £1,049.99, now £549.99 at Motorola

Save a whopping £500 on this incredible foldable phone direct from Motorola. The Razr has a heritage which no other foldable phone can attest to, and looks great in a wide range of different colours.

Motorola Razr 40: was £799.99, now £499.99 at Motorola

Save £300 on the Motorola Razr 40 – now under £500! This is a great option if you're looking for a first foldable phone, and has a stylish design which is great for helping with digital detoxing.

That's a pair of truly fantastic deals. The Motorola Razr family is iconic within the world of flip phones, with a history dating back to the early 2000's.

Their modern interpretations are no slouch, either. While the vanilla model has a slightly paired down spec sheet, the Ultra is a really capable handset.

It's got a positively gargantuan cover display, which should enable you to get more done without opening the device. Then, when you do need a bit more screen real estate, simply flip the lid and enjoy a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED display.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip inside is slightly older these days, but it's still a hugely capable processor. At the time, it was renowned for being snappy and able to handle any day to day task you could throw at it.

In short, if you're on the lookout for a stylish flip phone for a ridiculously low price, this is the deal to buy.