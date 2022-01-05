Can the Hisense 8K Laser TV outclass large screen mini-LED and OLED?

Hisense kicked off its keynote at CES 2022 with the announcement of a new 8K Lazer TV, as well as an 8K chip. While there were no further details on when this model would come to market, it did focus on the benefits that this technology has for large-screen high-resolution viewing.

The Hisense Laser TVs work like a short-throw projector, with the main box sitting directly underneath the screen. The benefit of laser over LED or lamp projectors is they are able to achieve much higher brightness and less maintenance. It also uses a special ambient light rejection screen to ensure a crisper image in any lighting condition.

As Hisense reinforced this technology has many advantages over regular TVs for 8K viewing. Firstly, the nature of the projected image makes it easier to achieve an extra-large image size with a laser TV and currently offers 100-inch to 120-inch screens. This larger size is also easier to see the added resolution of 8K over 4K.

(Image credit: Future)

The second point is down to the viewing experience. The tri-color laser offers a BT.2020 color gamut, which is the same as an HDR display but as the image is made up of reflected light it doesn't contain the blue light and shorter wavelengths that LED displays can produce.

The third and final factor comes down to energy use. A 120-inch laser TV uses around 350 watts, which is similar to some 75 and 85-inch LED TVs. Laser TVs are able to upscale the image without the same power increase needed from LED models.

(Image credit: Future)

Using a projection, or more accurately a light rejection screen, also has benefits in terms of space. When the TV is off the screen could be rolled away or more easily disguised, if you wish.

The true test will come down to quality though, and the current line of OLED and mini-LED models will be hard to beat for detail, refresh rate and contrast. Hisense is currently showing the 8K Laser TV on its booth at CES but I look forward to seeing a production model.

In addition to the 8K Laser TV announcement, Hisense showcased its new premium 75-inch U9H Mini-LED model as well as U8H, U7H, and U6H models. All of these new TVs will feature Google TV.