Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile gets excitingly close release date

It's been a big few days for fans of the biggest shooter franchise in gaming. Not only do we now have confirmation that the Call of Duty games will be coming to Game Pass at some point, but now the mobile version of Warzone finally has a release date.

Almost two years after its initial announcement, Call of Duty fans finally have a release date for the mobile version of the incredibly popular battle royale mode. It's not far off too, March 21st. That's a second reason for CoD fans to invest in one of the best gaming phones after the long-running and incredibly popular Call of Duty: Mobile, which has over 100million players.

Of course the game, which features both the classic Verdansk and Rebirth Island maps will be free to play but what's also exciting is that progression will be shared across both the mobile and console/PC versions of Warzone (if you use the same Activision ID). Other leading battle royale shooters already have incredibly popular mobile versions with both Fortnite and Apex Legends already on the market (although Fortnite requires you to download via the Epic Games App), so it's a surprise that Call of Duty has taken so long.

If you are interested then you can pre-register for the app and get a headstart on the competition now with a bunch of exclusive rewards for those keen players. Over 45 million people already have.

So what is Warzone? Well Call of Duty's take on the mobile battle royale genre sees 120 players drop into one battflefield with no equipment. Players have to scavenge for weapons and gear in an ever decreasing play area while surviving firefights with other competitors. If you die, you die but there is one saving grace, a chance to respawn by winning a 1 vs 1 shootout in the Gulag against another player. It's a really tense style of game and one that has captured gamers' attention for a few years now.

If you do download it, good luck to you, but if you see me in there I won't be so friendly.