Buying these new Spinnaker watches contributes towards marine conservation

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For the second year, watchmaker Spinnaker has partnered with the Marine Conservation Society, this time producing a trio of watch models each with sea creatures on their dials.

The three watches are limited-edition extensions of Spinnaker’s preexisting Cahill, Hass and Spence model lines. All three have stainless steel cases and are water resistant to 300 metres, with sapphire crystals surrounded by unidirectional rotating bezels. All models are limited to just 300 examples worldwide.

The lineup begins with the £355 Spinnaker Cahill 300, pictured above, which has a red dial, bezel and a matching nylon strap included in the box, alongside a stainless steel bracelet. This model features vintage dive watch styling, with a pale blue ring around the circumference of the red dial, a unidirectional rotating bezel, and the image of a giant squid on the dial. The case measures 43mm in diameter, is 13mm thick and the watch is powered by an automatic movement with a date complication at the three o’clock position.

(Image credit: Spinnaker)

Next up is the £425 Spinnaker Hass Automatic MSC in turtle green. This watch shares a broadly similar design to the Cahill, but with a multi-function rotating bezel for measuring countdown and time elapsed, a different design of stainless steel bracelet, and a drawing of two turtles on the dial. This watch comes with an additional green nylon strap and has the same 43mm case diameter as the Cahill, but with an increased thickness of 15mm. It’s powered by the same automatic movement with date complication.

Lastly there’s the £623 Spinnaker Spence 300 Automatic in whale blue, pictured below. This dive watch is slightly smaller than its siblings, with a case diameter of 40mm and a thickness of 12mm. It also has a stainless steel body with sapphire crystal and a unidirectional rotating bezel, which is finished in uncoloured stainless steel to match the case.

(Image credit: Spinnaker)

The Japanese automatic movement does not have a date complication, and the dial features an image of a whale on a deep blue (and illuminated) backdrop, while water resistance remains the same at 300 metres.

All three watches are available to buy now and each is limited to 300 examples. Spinnaker says a portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to the Marine Conservation Society “to support them in their fight for a cleaner, better-protected, healthier ocean; one we can all enjoy.”