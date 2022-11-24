Buy the Dyson Corrale this Black Friday and get £100 worth of free accessories

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Black Friday 2022 is here and it's come at the perfect time if you're looking at getting a Dyson Corrale for Christmas.

What sets the Corrale apart (and the reason they're so expensive) is that it is the only hair straightener to feature flexible plates that shape around your hair with each pass. This means the Corrale use less heat and therefore does less damage to your hair.

A hot deal we’ve spotted on the Dyson Corrale sees the presentation case, paddle brush, and detangling comb included for free! These are worth £100, so it makes that Christmas present just a little bit better.

Limited edition Dyson Corrale straightener Fuchsia/Bright Nickel: £399.99 at Dyson (Includes 3 complimentary accessories worth £100) (opens in new tab)

As previously mentioned, the Corrale straighteners feature flexing plates which shape around your hair, offering extra control that allows you to achieve the desired style with reduced reliance on heat – so you'll get far less frizz.

You can use the Corrale as both corded and cord-free, with up to 30 minutes of use via the latter option. If you need more time, the magnetic 360-degree cable gives you that option. The charging dock will give you a full recharge in just 70 minutes.

You'll get three precise heat settings so you can pick the one which best suits your hair, and the intelligent heat control regulates the temperature of the plates 100 times a second to ensure it never exceeds your chosen temperature.

This deal comes with a presentation case which protects and neatly stores your Corrale, a paddle brush to smooth your hair before styling, and a detangling comb which glides easily through wet and dry hair.