Buy an Apple Watch and save money on these stylish accessories at Best Buy

If you're not equipped with an Apple Watch, there's never been a better time to snag one of the stylish smartwatches. After the recent announcement of the new Series 5, there's considerable hype around Apple's smartwatch, leading Best Buy to launch this excellent little deal.

You can currently save 15-percent on Apple Watch charging stations with the purchase of a qualifying Apple Watch.

The great news here is that there are a large number of Apple Watch models to choose from.

You could go for a brand new, box-fresh Apple Watch Series 5, complete with Rose Gold Aluminium Case and Pink Sand Sport Band, priced at $399.

The model in question is the GPS-only 40mm Watch. The latest Apple Watch features the same sleek design as the Series 4, with a large screen, and advanced health tracking to keep an eye on your fitness levels.

The Apple Watch Series 5 adds an always-on display and a compass, making it the best smartwatch money can buy.

You could also opt for the more affordable Apple Watch Series 3 for just $199. That will get you a 38mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band, and while it doesn't feature the improved design of the Series 4, it's still a very useful piece of kit for health-tracking and receiving phone notifications – especially considering the price.

You can check out all of the qualifying Apple Watch models here.

The range of charging docks on offer are also fantastic. You can choose between the compact Belkin Travel Stand, Nomad Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone and Apple Watch, and many more.

You can check out all of the charing stands here.

Check out the full deal below:

Save 15% on select charging stations when you buy an Apple Watch

Get 15% off your charger when you buy it with an Apple Watch. and keep your Apple Watch charged when you are on the go. Choose from a dock or a wireless solution, whichever best matches your lifestyle.

