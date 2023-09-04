Burn fat and build muscle with this 20 minute full-body dumbbell workout

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s nothing worse than wanting to workout, but struggling to find the time to do so. If that's you, then a full-body workout, like this one, is what you need. Not only will its powerful moves use multiple muscle groups simultaneously, building muscle and burning fat, but it will take you 20 minutes tops – all you need is a pair of dumbbells .

This workout uses compound exercises , movements that require the use of multiple muscles at the same time. Typically, when we think of compound exercises our minds turn to the ‘big three’ – squat, bench press and deadlift – as these work the muscles in your upper and lower body all at once. They're ideal for building muscle and the more muscle you develop the more calories you burn throughout the day (yes, that means even when not exercising), which contributes towards fat loss.

This workout has five exercises which are easy to moderate to perform, as they'll put your balance to the test too (but we've added some easier alternatives). Make sure you have your best workout shoes on to help with stability. You'll do 10 reps of each exercise (on both sides where appropriate) with a 30 to 60 second rest in between each one. Once you've completed one round of all the exercises take a 90 to 120 second rest and repeat the workout four more times. Here's your exercises:

Reverse lunge snatch (alternative: reverse lunges)

Romanian deadlift into a bent over row

Goblet squat marches

Side lunge into hammer curl

Crouching push-ups (alternative: floor or wall push-ups)

