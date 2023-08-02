Burn calories and build muscle with this 20 minute full-body dumbbell workout

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re planning to do an upper body and lower body session this week, but are struggling to squeeze them into your busy schedule, do this full-body workout instead. In just 20 minutes, not only will you be on your way to developing lean muscle, but you'll also burn plenty of calories too (and continue to do so into the following day). All you need is a pair of the best dumbbells .

If you’re looking to lose weight healthily then strength training is without a doubt one of the best ways to do this. According to MyProtein: “Building muscle through lifting weights can help to increase the rate at which you burn calories (your metabolic rate), which in turn will help with overall fat loss." Although you don’t need to just use weights for this (resistance bands are a great option too) dumbbells, particularly adjustable dumbbells, are one of the best pieces of home gym equipment to have for your home set-up.

This workout is a circuit, where you’ll be doing 35 seconds of work followed by a 25 second rest. You’ve got five exercises in total and you’re going to do each one four times. Each exercise only actually requires one dumbbell, so if you have an adjustable dumbbell then this is also perfect. Here’s your workout:

Lunge halo

Glute bridge

Bridge dumbbell pull over

Squat with a rotation

Dead bug skull crusher

Make sure you stay hydrated throughout your workout with one of the best gym water bottles. If more quick and effective workouts is what you're after then this dumbbell superset workout will help you build strength, whilst also burning calories. While this five-move workout that uses one dumbbell incorporates exercises that are functional and benefit your everyday activities.