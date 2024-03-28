Bulgari launches two exclusive watches with stunning blue dials and personalised engraving

QUICK SUMMARY To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Watches of Switzerland is exclusively partnering with Bulgari and launching two limited edition luxury watches. Both the Serpenti Seduttori and Octo Roma Automatic showcase stunning blue dials and expert craftsmanship. The two watches will be limited to 30 pieces each, and will be available to buy in May 2024 at Watches of Switzerland showrooms.

Luxury fashion house Bulgari has just announced an exclusive partnership with Watches of Switzerland in celebration of the latter’s 100th anniversary. To mark the special occasion, Bulgari has launched two bespoke limited edition watches for him and her, complete with stunning blue dials and personalised engraving.

The two new watches are the Bulgari Serpenti Seduttori and the Bulgari Octo Roma Automatic. Well known for its Serpenti snake-like necklaces, bracelets and timepieces, the Bulgari Serpenti Seduttori is slightly more toned down than its other Serpenti siblings, but the design still wows with its textured strap and brightly coloured dial.

The exclusive addition of the Bulgari Serpenti Seduttori has a stainless steel bracelet decorated in a hexagonal pattern that mimics the scales of a snake. The strap is flexible, and lets the drop-shaped watch face be the centre of attention. The dial is the most eye-catching part of the watch, with a lapis lazuli coloured dial with subtle sparkles around the face.

The dial showcases stainless steel Roman numeral hour markers, simple hand and minute hands and a Bulgari logo just sat below the 12-hour mark. For more sparkle and luxury, the Bulgari Serpenti Seduttori is encased in steel that’s complete with 38 cabochon-cut diamonds. The crown has a subtle pink accent at the end, and a custom ‘Watches of Switzerland 1924-2024’ engraving is added to each timepiece.

(Image credit: Bulgari)

The other limited edition watch from Bulgari and Watches of Switzerland is the Bulgari Octo Roma Automatic. It’s more subtle than the Serpenti, but it has a similar coloured dial. Using blue Clous de Paris, the dial is dark, bold and contrasts nicely with the SuperLuminova indexes and hand accents. A date window sits at the three o’clock position and the 6 and 12 hours are portrayed in numbers rather than indexes.

As the name suggests, the Bulgari Octo Roma Automatic has an octagonal silhouette with its crown, case and strap fixtures. The watch is complete with a dark navy alligator strap, and also has the Watches of Switzerland engraving on the case back.

The new Bulgari x Watches of Switzerland limited edition watches are restricted to 30 pieces each, so you'll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on one. Pre-orders are open and are available at UK Watches of Switzerland showrooms from May 1st 2024.