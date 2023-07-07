Build upper body and core strength with this beginner callisthenics workout

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking to build up your strength, especially in your upper body and core, as well as gain some muscle using nothing but your bodyweight, then this beginner callisthenics workout is what you need. In just 15 minutes you’ll work the chest, triceps and your abs, and all you need to go and grab is an exercise mat (make sure to check out the best fitness deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale ) .

For those who don’t know, callisthenics is basically a fancy word for ‘bodyweight workouts’ – so your push-ups, crunches, planks, air squats etc. It’s ideal for those who don’t own any home gym equipment, because it requires none to very little, and is a type of strength training . Those advanced at callisthenics can do crazy things, like muscle ups and holds on dip bars – don’t worry, this workout won’t have you doing that, it’s a great starting point to start working on your strength if that is your end goal.

This workout is made up of five exercises that will target your upper body, but particularly the chest and triceps. Some of the movements may seem pretty easy, but you want to master your form and do them controlled so that you’re really engaging those muscles. You’re aiming for three reps of each exercise but, instead of having a set number of reps to reach, just try and do as many as possible until you reach failure (although a good minimum number to aim for is 10). Make sure you give yourself a 20 to 30 second rest in between each set, then a minute rest before moving onto the next exercise. Here’s what you’ve got to do:

Wide, knee push-ups

Pike hold (aim to hold for 10 seconds)

Tricep extensions on knees

Diamond push-ups on knees

Protractions

As we mentioned before, some of the moves may seem pretty basics, but if you're planning to work your way up to doing more advanced calisthenics, then you need to start with the basics first. If you enjoyed this though and want more bodyweight exercises, then check out this other calisthenics home workout. Also, if you're feeling a little uneasy about the push-ups, we've got a great push-up guide to walk you through exactly how to do them, even on your knees.