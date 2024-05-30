Breguet expands its Marine collection with new gem-set models

Swiss watchmaker Breguet has added a pair of new models to its iconic Marine collection, each with diamonds on their dial and bezel.

Both watches are inspired by the sea – a given, with a name like Marine – and both have eight baguette-cut diamonds as hour markers, plus another 50 diamonds spanning the entire circumference of the bezel.

The smaller of the two is called the Marine 9518. It has a 33.3 mm stainless steel case with both polished and satin-finished surfaces, and is available in two colourways; one has a blue sunburst dial inspired by deep ocean water, while the other has a silver-toned dial inspired by sea foam.

(Image credit: Breguet)

The watch also features a date window at the six o’clock position and a partially-guarded crown at three o’clock. Power comes from a Calibre 591A self-winding movement with 38 hours of power reserve and visible through the exhibition case back.

Also new from Breguet this week is the Marine Chronograph 5529. This model has a larger, 42.3 mm case that’s available in white or rose gold, and as the name suggests, there are three sub-dials and two push buttons for interacting with the chronograph function. The watch has 30 metres of water resistance and is presented on leather or rubber straps, both finished in midnight blue to match the dial.

As with the smaller model, the 5529 has baguette-cut diamonds on eight of the hour markers and no fewer than 90 diamonds around the bezel. There are also luminescent hands and Roman numerals, plus a date window located between the four and five o’clock position. The watch is driven by the automatic flyback chronograph Calibre 582 QA movement, which has 48 hours of power reserve.