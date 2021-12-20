Boxing Day sale: up to 45% off mattresses and more at Simba!

It's not Boxing Day, but for some reason, this year, brands have started kicking off their Boxing Day sales early. One such brand is Simba, where you'll currently find up to 45% off the full range, including 40% off all mattresses, provided you spend over £300. The deal will run until the end of the day on Sunday 26 December (that's the actual Boxing Day, if you, like me, are starting to question your own sense of time).

This is the maker T3's current best mattress – that's the Simba Hybrid Pro – as well as the Simba Hybrid Luxe, which is the mattress that's currently on my bed, and which only missed out on a top spot on account of it being really quite expensive. They're both absolutely excellent hybrid mattresses, combining ultra-comfy memory foam with supportive springs. This Boxing day deal isn't just on the mattresses though: you can also pick up a bargain bed base or some bedding, provided you buy enough to make that minimum spend. Check out our pick of the best deals below.

Simba Hybrid Luxe: Double was £1,799, now £1,079.40 at Simba Simba Hybrid Luxe: Double was £1,799, now £1,079.40 at Simba

The Luxe is the fanciest, most technologically advanced of Simba's three mattresses, and at full price it doesn't come cheap. It packs 10 layers, all designed to deliver a cool, supportive and ultra-comfy night's sleep. Take advantage of this deal while it's still live.

Pegasus Simba bed base: Double was £1,469, now £881.40 at Simba Pegasus Simba bed base: Double was £1,469, now £881.40 at Simba

A relatively new addition to the Simba range, the Pegasus bed base takes 10 minutes and 0 tools to set up, and includes innovative suspension slats that are designed to provide unmatched support.

Simba Hybrid Pro mattress: Double was £1,319, now £791.40 at Simba Simba Hybrid Pro mattress: Double was £1,319, now £791.40 at Simba

The Simba Hybrid Pro is our current #1 favourite UK mattress, and sits in the middle of the brand's range. Its seven layers include up to 5,000 Aerocoil springs, and a luxurious wool top layer. It's enormously comfy and delivers excellent temperature regulation.

Now, if you've been looking at mattresses for a while, you'll know that deals are very common and you can't always take a price drop at face value. But we've been monitoring prices closely over the past year or so, and this is right up there with the best Simba discount code or deals we've seen – beaten only in the run up to Black Friday, where there was 41% off mattresses, and Black Friday itself, where the discount went up to 45% off. We're not expecting to see that kind of discount again until next Black Friday (November 2022).

So which mattress should you go for? The Simba Hybrid Pro is our favourite UK mattress, but we also love the Hybrid Luxe. It all depends on the sleep surface you prefer – while the Pro has a soft top layer sitting on top of a lower level, the Luxe delivers a more uniform sleep surface that overall feels firmer. Both are outstanding mattresses. And if you're on a tighter budget, the original, multi award-winning Simba Hybrid is also great.

Simba also sells a selection of mattresses through Amazon, and it is also possible to claim this deal via Amazon if you feel so inclined, via an electronic 'voucher'. We'd usually recommend buying direct from the brand though, to make aftercare simpler.

Simba offers a free 100-night trial, during which time you can properly test out your mattress and make sure you love it. If you find it doesn't suit you for any reason, Simba will pick it up and give you a full refund.