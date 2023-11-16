Bose Black Friday sale is live - the 5 best deals T3's team of experts recommends

Black Friday season is here once again and we're seeing the deals coming in all shapes and sizes, including on the best headphones. One of the industry's leading experts, Bose is having a big Black Friday sale, even before November 24.

Whether you're after a new set of cans for everyday use or over-the-ear 'phones, or even some musical glasses, Bose has you covered. If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker or even a soundbar you're in luck too. These are the Bose deals that in our expert opinion are worth shouting about.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 at Bose.com

A five-star set of buds in our review, we love the QC 2. They come with truly astounding noise cancellation performance on top of that signature Bose sound. Normally they are a bit pricey compared to some of the competition but at this price, they're an essential pick.



Bose Smart Soundbar 700: was $714 now $549 at Bose.com

Having a great soundbar is a brilliant alternative to an expensive surround sound setup. This all-in-one option has seven custom drivers to offer a well-balanced immersive sound profile. You can control it via the app, the included remote or even your voice with Alexa and Google Assistant and connect to your favourite music streaming services seamlessly.

Bose SoundLink Mini II Special Edition: was $199 now $149 at Bose.com

If you close your eyes and listen to the sound, you'd never expect it to be coming from a speaker barely bigger than your phone. That's the appeal of the SoundLink Mini II. It also boasts up to 12 hours battery life, voice assistant support and a built-in speakerphone. Good things come in small packages.



Bose Frames Tempo: was $249 now $149 at Bose.com If you'd rather forego headphones completely when exercising, the Bose Frames Tempo could be your perfect solution. Sweat and weather-resistant, these glasses utilise Bose's OpenAudio design that lets you hear both your audio and the real world simultaneously.



Bose NC Headphones 700: was £379 now $279 at Bose.com T3's Tech Editor is rarely seen without Bose's flagship headphones. Despite being five years old they remain among the best active noise-cancelling headphones you can buy today. Add superb style and comfort and, at this price, these are a clear winner. They don't fold, though, so if you want a compact set of travel headphones then check out the other deal options on this very page.

Of course these are our picks for deals at Bose, but it is also worth having a scout around other retailers for deals on similar (or even the same) products. Flash sales too could offer unbeatable prices for limited time so keep your eyes peeled.